BelleHarvest Acquires Michigan Fresh Marketing

Belding, Michiga – BelleHarvest, Michigan’s oldest grower-owned distributor of fresh apples has acquired Michigan Fresh Marketing, one of the leading produce sales organizations in Michigan. The addition further diversifies their offerings and accelerates the company’s growth potential.

The acquisition maximizes the respective strengths of both organizations and positions BelleHarvest to continue the growth trajectory realized after the past two years as a combined sales alliance.

BelleHarvest is now the second largest apple shipper in Michigan. The organization will continue to market under both brands, while operating from nine fresh apple packing lines. This includes the existing Michigan Fresh pre-sort line in Comstock Park, Michigan. The deal brings a robust locally grown vegetable program to BelleHarvest, which will be marketing under the wellestablished Michigan Fresh name.

“We are excited to formally bring our two teams to build a more comprehensive set of solutions for our customers,” according to BelleHarvest CEO, Milt Fuehrer. “This acquisition allows us to deliver a unified strengthened experience to our retail customers and grower partners.”

Founded in 1957, BelleHarvest has been the expert partner in bringing the best apples from the field to the store shelf. The acquisition brings together two dynamic teams with decades of experience delivering fresh produce throughout the country. Together, they will continue to deliver the same quality, innovation, and dedication that their current and future customer’s demand.