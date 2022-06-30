BelleHarvest Announces Hiring of New Director of Sales Management

BELDING, MI- BelleHarvest is excited to announce Jennifer Melvin has been hired as the company’s Director of Sales Management. Melvin will lead business development for the sales organization headquartered in Belding, Michigan.

“Jennifer has a distinguished career in areas we are growing in and want to grow further.”, said Chuck Yow, Vice President of Sales of the company. He continued, “We are looking forward to learning from her experiences and offering her relationships more sustainable produce supply options.”

Melvin has a long background in the produce industry. Some of her career highlights include being a chef for over ten years, multiple years in produce sales and distribution for retail and the Food Service industry and she spent the last several years in produce procurement for several large produce companies.

Melvin stated, “I felt a drive to get back into produce sales, so I am excited to meet with all our grower partners and get to know the customers.” With the 2022-23 apple season fast approaching Melvin said, “I think this is a great time to be joining the team and I can’t wait for this season. Word is it’s going to be a great harvest!”

BelleHarvest is committed to delivering the best quality apples in the Midwest, with exciting new varieties that bring unusual taste experiences to natures greatest snack. Melvin is a great addition to help BelleHarvest as they, “Take Back the Snack!” www.BelleHarvest.com