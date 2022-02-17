BelleHarvest Will Have All PAWs On Deck for Southern Exposure

The Marvel of Produce Is No Match for Kid-approved Superheroes Chase, Marshall and Skye

Belding, Michigan – BelleHarvest, a grower-owned distributor of fresh apples in Michigan is prepared to take on the Marvel of Produce as an exhibitor at Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference and expo, March 3-5, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Showcasing their retail programs, BelleHarvest will have all PAWS on deck in booth 208, exhibiting their PAW Patrol packaging in partnership with Nickelodeon. BelleHarvest’s PAW Patrol branded apple pouches are packed with three kid-approved varieties – Gotta Fly Gala, Heroic Honeycrisp and Fired Up Fuji. Perfect for pups on the go!

“Our PAW Patrol program delivers the spirit of superhero marvel with each and every apple,” shared BelleHarvest CEO, Milt Fuehrer. “We look forward to showcasing these packages and discussing the program with retail attendees.”

In addition to the PAW Patrol program, BelleHarvest also will showcase their Sustainable Packaging program. Built of paperboard, this unique packaging is 100 percent recyclable, a packaging hero among single-use mortals. The paperboard carton effectively prevents apples from bruising or shuffling, providing a dense layer of protection. The gable handle on the carton allows for quick grab and go accessibility, which is increasingly important to consumers who want to quickly get in and out of the store.

“Our retail programs are the heroes of our story this March,” shared BelleHarvest Vice President of Sales, Chuck Yow. “In the fight against unhealthy snacks and single-use plastic packaging, we feel we’ve got the one-two punch up our sleeve with Paw Patrol and Sustainable Packaging.”