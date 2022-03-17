Benjamin Mossing Joins Monterey Mushrooms as Sales Manager

WATSONVILLE, CA | Benjamin (Ben) Mossing is Monterey Mushrooms newest teammate, joining as a regional sales manager based out of Texas. Mossing will manage fresh retail and food service mushroom sales in the Southwest region.

In this role, Mossing will be responsible for the sales of mushrooms grown, packed, and shipped from our Madisonville, Texas farm which grows, harvests, and packs conventional and organic Whites, Baby Bellas & Portabella mushrooms.

Before joining Monterey Mushrooms, Mossing was a category manager with Mid-States Distributing in Texas. There he supported the farm & ranch retail channel, as well as the organization’s private brands. He also brings 15 years of experience as a Kroger Co. store associate holding positions such as produce sales manager, produce promotional planner, and produce buyer.

Mossing holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Education from Bowling Green State University where he was actively involved in Pi Kappa Alpha, Student Government, and LeaderShape.

Mossing lives in the greater Dallas area, with his wife and three daughters. For more information about the company, visit www.montereymushrooms.com

About Monterey Mushrooms:

Monterey Mushrooms® is a mushroom company where humble folks work hard on nine farms across North America to provide fresh, locally-grown mushrooms to your favorite grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers, and institutions. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube!