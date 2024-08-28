Berry Fresh Celebrates a Successful Oregon Blueberry Season

As Berry Fresh’s Oregon season winds down, the company reflects on a season marked by exceptional quality and strong yields. This year, Berry Fresh upheld its reputation for producing some of the finest blueberries, drawing on generations of farming expertise and a steadfast commitment to quality-focused practices.

Commitment to Quality:

Berry Fresh’s dedication to excellence is evident in the superior quality of its Oregon blueberries. All fresh blueberries are hand-picked and carefully sorted to ensure only the best fruit reaches the market. While many growers are turning to machine harvesting, Berry Fresh continues to invest in hand-picking to minimize bruising, maintain freshness and extend shelf-life for the consumer. These quality-focused methods, combined with growing premium Northwest varieties like Draper and Calypso as well as investing in innovative, flavor-forward private genetics, have solidified Berry Fresh’s Oregon blueberry program as a success.

Heritage and Expertise:

Berry Fresh’s Oregon team is deeply rooted in the local farming community, with many members from multi-generational blueberry farming families. Since establishing its Oregon operations over a decade ago, Berry Fresh has prioritized connecting with the region’s rich farming history, maintaining strong relationships with local families, and drawing on their experience.

“My family has been growing blueberries for 30 years. My cousins, my brothers, and I are all blueberry farmers. Connecting my family history with my position at Berry Fresh has made the Oregon blueberry season very special for me,” says Darren Sinn, VP of Operations & Supply Chain.

Commitment to Organic:

Over the past decade, Berry Fresh has expanded its organic blueberry program in Oregon, understanding the importance of the organic category for its customers. In 2024, the company increased its organic blueberry output by nearly 60% and anticipates more growth in 2025.

As Berry Fresh reflects on this successful season, the company remains committed to enhancing the quality of its Oregon blueberry program, with a continued focus on heritage, quality, and sustainability.

Berry Fresh is the North American headquarters for Agroberries, a leading year-round grower, distributor, and marketer of premium blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, with operations across the globe.