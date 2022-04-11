Best Business at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022

The leading trade show for the global fresh produce business has relaunched after a one-year, pandemic-induced break, bringing together over 40,000 quality buyers and trade visitors from around 130 countries, and more than 2,000 exhibitors from 87 countries.

It was back to business from 5 to 7 April 2022 when Berlin turned into the capital of the global fresh fruit industry for three days. More than 2,000 exhibitors provided a comprehensible market overview and presented their products, services, and technical solutions to over 40,000 buyers and trade visitors at the decision-making level.

“Preparations for this year’s FRUIT LOGISTICA were intense,” says Kai Mangelberger, Director at FRUIT LOGISTICA. “And we, the organisers, weren’t the only ones facing obstacles. This is why I would like to thank all exhibitors and trade visitors who made the trip to Berlin. They were rewarded with very good business deals. And everyone who could not make it is welcome to come by next year.”

FRUIT LOGISTICA in April is a one time exception. Next year, FRUIT LOGISTICA will return to its original date in February. Save the date: 8 to 10 February 2023.

FRUIT LOGISTICA in the usual high quality

It is almost as though there had never been a pandemic – both the exhibitors and the trade visitors report a positive experience at FRUIT LOGISTICA. This is reflected in the preliminary results of the exhibitor and trade visitor survey.

The exhibitors reported lively business during the three days of the trade show: Over 40% have conducted successful business deals during the trade show. More than 4 out of 5 exhibitors also expect satisfactory to very good post-show business.

It is little wonder that over 80% of exhibitors are already planning on taking part in FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023.

Despite uncertainty in planning as a result of the pandemic, more than 40% of the trade visitors at FRUIT LOGISTICA this year were first-time visitors. The proportion of international trade visitors, at well over 80%, is also at the usual, high level.

FRUIT LOGISTICA remains the gathering place for decision makers: Around 7 out of 10 trade visitors are deciders or co-deciders in their respective companies.

The presentation and attractiveness of FRUIT LOGISTICA left nothing to desire, as more than 90% of trade visitors are giving positive overall feedback. Just as many would also recommend the event to colleagues or business partners.

Stable reviews of the networking and business deals round out the positive image trade visitors have of FRUIT LOGISTICA: More than 30% have already made business deals during the trade show, and over 80% were able to make new business contacts.

Statements from exhibitors on FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022

Here are photos of the exhibitors quoted below.

01_Artem Rosliakov, Head of Sales and Marketing, ICL Europe (Israel)

“FRUIT LOGISTICA is the first event we are visiting after the pandemic. It is a great international exhibition, customers from all over the world come together here.”

02_ Natalia Gavrilița, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova (Moldau)

“It is very important for Moldova to be represented at the trade show and to open up new markets for our cultural products. This is becoming particularly important in the light of the conflict in the Ukraine and the food security challenges that we may face.”

03_ Sungkyung Gue, Head of Inspection Team, Control Union Korea Co., Ltd. (Südkorea)

“This is my first FRUIT LOGISTICA. I am impressed how big it is. I like to walk through the trade show category by category, that helps me a lot. Because of Covid many of my colleagues from Asia could not join.”

04_Marika di Massa, Deputy to the President of CORAG, Italian Fruit Village (Italy)

“Due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, we did not have high expectations. However, FRUIT LOGISTICA is going better than expected, it is great to go back to normality and to get into contact with people again. We are very excited to be back onsite again.”

05_ Sigrid Helgason, Key Account Manager, Svenska Retursystem (Sweden)

“I have been working with fruits and vegetables for over 20 years now and I have been to FRUIT LOGISTICA before. But recently I changed companies, so now I have a completely new role. It’s perfect for me to be able to meet so many of our customers from Spain, Italy and Germany here to introduce myself.”

06_ Paula Rodriguez, Head of Marketing and Communication, Inspira Farms (Colombia)

“We had several meetings with potential clients. The quality of people on this trade show is very high. There are not quite as much people as we have expected, but the ones who are here are really committed. That is really special compared to other events.”

07_Manuela Zietelmann, Marketing Manager, Fyffes (Netherlands)

“Our expectations were exceeded. We were a bit sceptical beforehand about how a live event would turn out. But you can tell that everyone is very happy to meet again. The platform of meeting in person and coming together, both with customers and with everyone from our business – that’s the core of the benefits of FRUIT LOGISTICA.”

08_Cem Özdemir, Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture in Germany (Germany)

“I am glad that FRUIT LOGISTICA can take place again after two years. I think it’s great that Ukraine is represented. It is an important sign: Ukraine is alive. Many thanks to Messe Berlin for making this possible despite all the difficulties.”

09_Anna Deshko, Cold Chain and Logistics Manager, A. P. Møller-Mærsk (Netherlands)

“This is my first time at FRUIT LOGISTICA, and I am overwhelmed by the diversity. I am very happy that Ukrainian exhibitors are also represented, and I hope that their industry will recover soon. Due to the war, the fruit now has to be transported using other routes.”

10_André Oehen, Sales Manager, Bachmann Plantec AG (Switzerland)

“After the abstinence of one to two years, we are satisfied. At FRUIT LOGISTICA we have the direct contact with the various industries that we need.”

11_Roy Lemmen, Sales Director, Sormac (Netherlands)

“FRUIT LOGISTICA is the most important trade show for us, it always has been. Here we can show our innovations, talk to customers and meet people again. We’re glad that people are getting moving again and we see that everyone is happy about the personal contact again.”

12_Sandra Snowden, Director, Hendry Farm Ghana (Ghana)

“I enjoy everything so far, especially the new things we can do with mangos and seeing mangos from different countries. I like the varieties from Costa Rica and Spain and that we can also grow them in Ghana. I also love the innovations in hall 20, especially the compostable fruit stickers.”

13_Nigel J. Webster, Vice President, Beacon Intermodal Leasing (Großbritannien)

“I’ve learned how much people like to actually meet in person rather than on zoom. We had fabulous meetings. As a container company we have been to the Logistics Hub. It was quite interesting as they talked about the equipment shortage which is a big problem for the industry. I hope to find a solution for this problem here.”

14_Christophe Nivet, Communication and Marketing Manager, MAF RODA AGROBOTICS SAS (France)

“We knew we had to be here, although it moved from February to April. FRUIT LOGISTICA is a key date in everyone’s calendar.”

15_Jolanda Nooijen, Director, Compliment B.V. (Netherlands)

“I’ve already learned two things in the first hour and a half: How to pick apples with a drone. So interesting! And how plants feel and that it is possible to measure their stress levels. Computer technology can be used to monitor how they are doing.”

16_Santiago Patino Arevalo, Customer Marketing Manager, Bayer Crop Science (Netherlands)

“FRUIT LOGISTICA is important for us because our main stakeholders and competitors of the market are here and we are able to promote our innovations. It is great to interact with people face-to-face again.”

17_Adegboyega Daniel Sodade, Project Manager, Coleacp (Belgium)

“I’m particularly excited about the new technologies that deal with the value chain from start to finish. The trade show is also a good place to get new perspectives to talk about people, the planet and profits. How can you do business regionally and sustainably?”

18_Enrique Parias, CEO, Beyond Field-Queen Unique (Spain)

“I did a lot of relationship management and customer care, that is great. I haven ́t seen much of the trade show because I have been in meetings all the time, which is really good for us.”

19_Elise Bas, Commercial Administrative Assistant, Aweta (Netherlands)

“FRUIT LOGISTICA is the main event for our company because everybody from around the world is coming. We need personal contact and are happy to be back.”

20_Katrien De Nul, Promotion Manager Agriculture VLAM (Belgium)

“We have been presenting at FRUIT LOGISTICA for 25 years. We are happy with the reception we’ve had during this difficult time.”

21_Monique Verrips, Sales and Marketing Assistant, Greefa (Netherlands)

“We expected fewer visitors. We were surprised that the trade show had such high traffic, especially during the first two days.”

22_Yaniv Maor, Founder and CEO, Tevel Aerobotics (Israel)

“We’re really happy with how we’ve been received. We’re working on solving one major problem: Fewer people should be feeding more people. To achieve this goal we have met with many producers who want to work with us. We’ve acquired lots of new partners with whom we’ve already developed concrete plans for cooperation. We’re happy with what we’ve achieved.”

About FRUIT LOGISTICA

FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading trade fair for the global fruit trade, and represents the entire value-added chain in the fruit and vegetable industry from the producer to the point of sale. Over 2,000 exhibitors from 87 countries presented their products, services, and technical solutions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022. More than 40,000 buyers and professional visitors from around 130 countries took part in the event. The next FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held in Berlin from 8 to 10 February 2023.

About Messe Berlin

Berlin has been a trade fair destination for 200 years, and has been one of the most important such hubs for many decades. Messe Berlin – the state’s own trade fair company – conceives, markets and organises hundreds of live events every year. It strives to be an outstanding host for visitors at all events, generate optimal business stimuli, and provide fair conditions for everyone. This concept is reflected in the company slogan: Messe Berlin – Hosting the World.