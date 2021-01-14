Bestselling Author Lindsay Pedersen to Keynote BrandStorm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – United Fresh’s sixth annual BrandStorm™ event will take place online March 9-11, 2021. Hosted virtually this year, the event will open with a keynote from Lindsay Pedersen, bestselling author of Forging an Ironclad Brand: A Leader’s Guide, and brand strategist with a scientific, growth-oriented approach to brand building.

“As marketers, we know the strength and equity of our brand translates into success for every aspect of our business,” said Mary Coppola, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, United Fresh. “I’m looking forward to learning Lindsay’s methods of building an ironclad brand strategy, a proven discipline for successful brand growth.”

Lindsay has advised companies from burgeoning startups to national corporations, including Zulily, Starbucks, T-Mobile, Coinstar, and IMDb.

Her background as a P&L owner at Clorox fostered in her a deep appreciation for the executive’s charge: increasing the company’s value. There, she led mature, billion-dollar businesses and newly-launched categories, from Clorox Bleach to Armor All to Brita. In each case, she was solely responsible for increasing the business’s value.

Lindsay demands that brands be hard-working, disciplined and rigorous in growing a business. Her brand strategies are tested in the crucible of her proprietary Ironclad Method. During her general session, Lindsay will arm fresh produce marketing leaders with an empowering understanding of brand, and an ironclad brand strategy to guide decision making as they grow.

BrandStorm, a project of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council, has been developed to engage all levels of brand and marketing professionals in the produce industry looking to enhance their knowledge of marketing strategies, tools and innovations.

“This event is an annual must-attend for all members of your marketing team, and this year is no exception,” said Kim St George, Vice President, Business Development, Renaissance Food Group and Vice Chair of United Fresh’s Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council. “Hosted on the heels of a global pandemic, BrandStorm is a timely opportunity to re-focus on marketing strategy.”

United Fresh members can attend BrandStorm for $495 with discounts offered to marketing teams (from the same company) at the reduced rate of $395 each when you register three or more colleagues. Non-members can attend for $695. You can register here: www.unitedfresh.org.

For more information about BrandStorm education, registration or to sponsor at the event, contact Mary Coppola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at 202-303-3425.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.