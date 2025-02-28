Bipartisan Legislators Eye Mushroom Industry For Crop Insurance

Avondale, PA—A set of bipartisan legislators in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate introduced the Protecting Mushroom Farmers Act, which would require the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct a study on the benefits of providing crop insurance for mushroom farmers, American Mushroom (AMI) announced.

Representatives Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Dan Meuser (R-PA), along with Senators Dave McCormick (R-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) introduced the legislation which would direct USDA to analyze various threats to mushroom production and the impact on farmers’ ability to grow mushrooms and maintain profitability.

The same legislation was introduced in Spring 2023. The re-introduction of this language now is the result of continued conversations and education by AMI to legislators of the significance of mushroom businesses around the country and the need to protect it.

Mushrooms are unique in a variety of ways. Too perishable to import or export overseas, fresh mushrooms are a true national commodity. Additionally, the biome of cultivated mushrooms and the ecosystem used to grow them is unlike any other specialty crop. Mushroom growers use upwards of 30 other agricultural byproducts to grow and harvest mushrooms and experience viral threats vulnerable only to fungi.

At the same time, mushrooms are quickly becoming problem solvers in health, sustainability, and other areas. Loaded with vitamins and nutrients, mushrooms are key to a healthy diet, and their sustainable properties make them attractive to a variety of industries for a host of uses.

Recognizing the growing significance of mushrooms in our diet and beyond, in a statement, Reps. Houlahan and Meuser identified the need to protect mushroom businesses and ensure these businesses have the protection they need to continue to contribute so much to our food systems and agricultural economy. Both represent districts in Pennsylvania; Rep. Houlahan represents Chester County and parts of Berks county, both of which account for nearly two-thirds of all U.S. mushroom production. In the same statement, Senators Fetterman identified the need for specialty crops like mushrooms to be on a level playing field like other food commodities. Newly-elected Senator McCormick signed on to the bill quickly; acknowledging the importance of the industry.

“The mushroom industry is grateful to our legislators in PA for the reintroduction of this Act to give mushroom growers nationwide access to an important tool they need in their toolbox to assure the competitiveness and survival of wholly domestically produced fresh mushrooms in the United States.”

“Mushroom growers, like other ag sectors, are in constant need of labor. We have supported the Farm Workforce Modernization Act in both the Trump and Biden Administrations, and urge Congress to further come together to develop common-sense immigration solutions to help our nation’s agriculture community, and the mushroom industry, thrive,” said Roberts.

About AMI

American Mushroom, headquartered in Avondale, Pennsylvania, is a national voluntary trade association representing the growers, processors, and marketers of cultivated mushrooms in the United States and industry suppliers worldwide. For more information, visit www.americanmushroom.org.