Bite Into Fresh With Village Farms Fresh at Global Produce & Floral Show and Shirley Chapman

Village Farms Fresh Produce October 7, 2022

Village Farms Fresh is looking forward to the 1st annual Global Produce & Floral Show to held in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center on Friday and Saturday, Oct 27 & 28, 2022 hosted by our new produce industry organization International Fresh Produce Association.  Village Farms Fresh will be exhibiting at this show and invites you to “Bite into Fresh” when visiting their booth 3643 and has many surprises in store for you. 

We are ready to ‘spill the beans’, on one of the biggest surprises. Village Farms Fresh will be hosting the artist Shirley Chapman in their booth during the show.  Shirley will be signing limited edition show posters for the first annual event.  Shirley tells us, “Over the last 19 years, I have created paintings for PMA Fresh Summit event that were made into posters. These posters have been collected and framed to hang in offices all around the world. This year I am on a new adventure withVillage Farms Fresh. I look forward to seeing all of you once again this year”.

We are elated to have Shirley as part of the Village Farms Fresh team at this year’s GP&FS event.  Please visit us at booth 3643. For more information about Village Farms Fresh please visit www.villagefarmsfresh.com

