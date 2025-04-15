Bland Farms Confirms Strong Start to 2025 Vidalia Season

Glennville, Georgia – As announced by the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Vidalia Onion Committee, marks the official start of Vidalia Sweet Onion season. Bland Farms has completed its first round of harvesting and will begin shipping to retailers nationwide.

While overall volume is expected to be lower than last year’s unusually large harvest, the 2025 season is projected to follow a more typical cycle and continue through early September. Despite cooler and wetter growing conditions, Bland Farms reports that this year’s crop is showing strong quality and consistent flavor.

“This year’s crop may be slightly lighter in volume, but the quality is excellent,” said Troy Bland, CEO of Bland Farms. “We’re seeing great flavor and uniformity across the fields, and our team is fully prepared to meet demand throughout the summer.”

Headquartered in Glennville, Georgia, Bland Farms represents approximately one-quarter of the total Vidalia Sweet Onion market, making it the largest grower, packer, and shipper in the industry. The company also operates the largest controlled-environment storage facility in the category, ensuring optimal freshness and extended availability throughout the season.

Bland Farms continues to lead in both agricultural innovation and sustainability. Among its latest initiatives is the introduction of laser weeders in its organic Vidalia fields—a method designed to eliminate the need for chemical herbicides, reduce labor, and promote faster, healthier growth. The company currently dedicates over 100 acres to organic Vidalia production, with plans to expand as consumer demand continues to rise.

“We’ve always believed that farming should be as responsible as it is productive,” said Delbert Bland, Owner of Bland Farms. “Our team continues to invest in innovation while staying rooted in the values that built this company—quality, transparency, and care for the land.”

In response to evolving consumer preferences, Bland Farms has doubled its bagged onion production over the past five years. The company now operates eight full-time bagging lines, reflecting the growing demand for packaged and traceable produce.

“Keeping our retailers and consumers happy is our top priority,” said Sloan Lott, Director of Sales at Bland Farms. “We pivot based on market trends and are always looking for meaningful ways to engage consumers—which, in turn, drives value for our retail partners. This season, we’re focusing on families and encouraging everyone to slow down and savor the simple pleasures of summer.”

To support this initiative, Bland Farms is launching its new consumer campaign, “Savor Summer’s Sweetest Moments.”

The campaign will feature Vidalia-based recipes, seasonal giveaways, engaging social media content, and branded in-store merchandising designed to increase awareness and drive sales throughout the season.

The 2025 Vidalia Sweet Onion season is expected to run through early September, in line with typical seasonal availability.

For interview opportunities contact Michele Marin at Michele@Blandfarms.com or 407-234-7577. For more information about Bland Farms visit BlandFarms.com.

About Bland Farms

Head-quartered in Glennville, Georgia, Bland Farms is the largest year-round grower, packer, and shipper of sweet onions and is an industry-recognized name for Vidalia® Sweet Onions. Bland Farms represents almost one-third of all Vidalia® onions marketed.