Bland Farms Gears Up for 2024 Vidalia Season With New Promotional Campaign

Glennville, Georgia – The Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and Vidalia Onion Committee revealed the start of the 2024 Vidalia Onion season as April 17. The official pack date gives companies like Bland Farms the greenlight to ship everyone’s favorite sweet onion to nationwide retailers.

As the 2024 Vidalia onion season approaches, Bland Farms is excited to announce the launch of its new Gold Rush promotional campaign. The company strategically kicked off the campaign on its social platforms over St. Patrick’s Day with Vidalia Sweet Onions as the gold at the end of the rainbow.

Bland Farms runs promotional campaigns, such as this one, a couple of times a year, to help retailers boost sales and delight consumers with exciting giveaways, engaging content, and creative recipes.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Gold Rush Campaign for the 2024 Vidalia season,” said Sloan Lott, Director of Sales at Bland Farms. “This campaign not only celebrates the start of the Vidalia season but also highlights the exceptional quality and flavor of Bland Farms Vidalia Sweet Onions.”

Retailers can anticipate a variety of attention-grabbing promotional materials to craft an immersive in-store experience for customers. “We create these promotional campaigns with our retailers in mind. We are always looking for ways to support their efforts and highlight the delicious taste and nutritional value of Vidalia Sweet Onions,” says Lott. The campaign will also feature Goldie, the star of the Gold Rush promotion.

Bland Farms invites retailers and consumers alike to Strike It Rich with Vidalia Sweet Onions in their produce department this season!