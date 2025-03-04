Bland Farms Highlights How Their Sweet Onions Bring Families Together at Southern Exposure in Orlando

Glennville, GA – Bland Farms is thrilled to announce its participation in this year’s Southern Exposure show in Orlando, taking place from March 6-8. Delbert Bland, Sloan Lott, Brian Silvas, Jeff Rhoden, and Rich Pazderski will be at Booth #714 to greet visitors.

The theme, Family Meals Matter, deeply resonates with Bland Farms, whose commitment to family-centered values and wholesome meals is at the heart of everything they do.

“Family meals have always been important to us. There’s nothing better than sharing meals with fresh ingredients that bring people closer together,” says Delbert Bland, owner of Bland Farms. “If we can be a part of bringing other families together with our Sweet Onions and Sand Candy Sweet Potatoes, then we’ve done something right.”

With the Vidalia Sweet Onion season around the corner, Bland Farms will be on hand to share insights about this year’s crop.

“Despite the recent snow, our Vidalia Sweet Onions have bounced back exceptionally well, thanks to their strong root system. While some outer limbs that were exposed sustained minor damage, the new growth is coming in strong,” says agronomist Omar Cruz.

In addition to Vidalia Sweet Onions, Bland Farms offers a year-round sweet onion program, which includes Premium Sweet Onions from Mexico. These onions help bridge the gap between Premium Sweets from Peru and Vidalia Sweet Onions. Another year-round staple for the company is their Sand Candy Sweet Potatoes.

“For us, the Southern Exposure show is all about connections. It’s the perfect opportunity for retailers to tap into Bland Farms’ category leadership and proven strategies,” says Sloan Lott, Director of Sales. “We look forward to engaging with retailers, others in the produce industry, and meeting new faces.”

Bland Farms invites those attending this year’s show to visit Booth #714 to learn what’s ahead and get the inside scoop on the 2025 Vidalia Sweet Onion season.

About Bland Farms

Headquartered in Glennville, Georgia, Bland Farms is the largest year-round grower, packer, and shipper of sweet onions and is an industry-recognized leader in Vidalia® Sweet Onions. Bland Farms represents almost one-third of all Vidalia® onions marketed.