Bland Farms Turns 75 Years

Glennville, Georgia: Bland Farms recently celebrated its Diamond Jubilee with employees, their families, and friends at the cabin where Raymond and Rubye Jean once lived. Festive decorations and balloons adorned the tent, while bounce houses and games entertained partygoers. Every employee of the farm was celebrated with a certificate of appreciation in addition to a pin commemorating their years of service. Four employees were recognized for their 30 years of service with a gold watch. A delicious steak dinner and, of course, birthday cake rounded out the evening.

“It’s been an incredible and humbling experience working alongside my father to take my grandfather, Raymond Bland’s vision beyond what I think even he could imagine. We started as a seasonal business and have grown into a multinational operation, forging partnerships in Peru and Mexico. It’s an exciting time for us, and as we continue the momentum with new business opportunities, we look towards the future with a continued commitment to the environment, our employees, and the industry,” says Troy Bland, CEO of Bland Farms.

Bland Farms, established in 1948 in Glennville, Georgia, by Raymond and Rubye Jean Bland, now boasts 2,000 acres of Vidalias domestically, 660 hectares in Peru, and 400 hectares in Mexico, representing roughly one-quarter of the entire Vidalia Sweet Onion volume.

As the company grows and expands its reach, Bland Farms continues to stay true to its roots and values—exceptional customer service, dedication to its employees, and a commitment to sustainability and responsible farming.

“Raymond and Rubye Jean laid the foundation for what Bland Farms is today, and I think the reason the company has been so successful is that Delbert and Troy continue with those traditions and values. They truly care about their employees, customers, and the environment. Seeing everyone come out to celebrate the farm’s 75th birthday speaks to the impact Bland Farms has on our community and the produce industry,” says Sloan Lott, Director of Sales at Bland Farms.