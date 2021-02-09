Blood Oranges & Cara Cara Navel Oranges Available for Seasonal Promotions

FOWLER, Calif., – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the Bee Sweet Citrus sales team reports a strong supply of Blood Oranges, Cara Cara Navel Oranges and other specialty citrus varieties to help push seasonal promotions.

“An exceptional blend of flavor and appeal, Cara Cara Navels and Blood Oranges are perfect for the upcoming holiday,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “Their flavor beautifully complements holiday-themed entrees and desserts, while their nutritional characteristics fit the needs of those looking for healthy snacks.”

On the outside, Cara Cara Navels and Blood Oranges look relatively similar to that of their citrus counterparts. Once you cut into their interior, however, a beautiful array of pink and magenta colors greet you as a visual representation of their unique flavor.

“Cara Cara Navels are incredibly sweet because their brix (sugar) levels are typically higher than other varieties,” continued Bienvenue. “Blood Oranges, on the other hand, owe their “berry-like” flavor to anthocyanins, an all-natural pigment that’s also found in berries and other fruits.”

Because both varieties lack acidity, Blood Oranges and Cara Cara Navels make exceptional ingredients to seasonal dishes. While Cara Cara Navels are known for their gorgeous, pink interior and Blood Oranges for their magenta color, both varieties have characteristics that can play into holiday promotions or help customers welcome the spring season.

Bee Sweet’s Blood Oranges are expected to be available until late May, while the company’s Cara Cara Navel Oranges will be available until the end of April. In addition to these specialty varieties, Bee Sweet Citrus also reports a strong supply of Navel Oranges, Mandarins, Lemons, Meyer Lemons, Grapefruit and Minneola Tangelos.

To learn more about Bee Sweet’s extensive citrus line, please contact a sales representative at 559834-4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

###

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.