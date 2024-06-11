BLOOM FRESH Finds Consumers Willing to Make Better Choices in Store  

A new survey reveals that retail customers are hungry for a larger variety of table grape-tasting sensations

LONDON — BLOOM FRESH™, the world’s leading premium fruit-breeding company specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins, announced the findings of its latest retail survey, Building Value Through Grape Varieties, that shed light on consumer preferences in the United States table grape market. The survey demonstrated that consumers are not only drawn to the uplifting and enjoyable experience of consuming table grapes, but they are also willing to pay a premium for their favorite branded varieties. For example, 30 percent of consumers reported they are willing to pay more for a premium variety such as BLOOM FRESH Cotton Candy™ grapes.

The survey found that in the United States, branded trademarked grapes with innovative flavors, such as BLOOM FRESH™ varietals like Cotton Candy™, Sweet Globe™, Sweet Sapphire™, and Candy Dreams™, are top-of-mind for consumers. Consumers are drawn to seedless table grapes that look fresh in the stores, with taste and flavor being the top decision-making driver.

Consumers are willing to pay more for the eating experience they are looking for but they need help finding when and where their preferred table grapes will be in store.

The survey revealed that when it comes to engaging consumers and building strong brand awareness, quality, defined as freshness and great taste, is key. Consumers value grapes for their convenience, snackability, and long shelf life.

“BLOOM FRESH™ seeks to better support consumers in making better choices instore, to help them find that grape they like, and to explore new options. Helping the retailer to design a navigation system is the first step to this goal,” highlighted Josep Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH™. “The table grape market is crowded, and we are hoping to uplevel the eating and buying experience of table grapes to invigorate this incredible and healthy category of fruit”.

“As a retailer, we understand the importance of adapting to evolving consumer preferences. The findings from BLOOM FRESH™’s retail survey emphasize that consumers are increasingly drawn to branded varieties like Cotton Candy™ grapes, seeking not just sustenance but a unique and enjoyable eating experience,” said Tom Macintosh of Tesco. “By providing clear information on varietal characteristics and simplifying the flavor categorization process, our customers can be guided towards their preferred grapes, enriching their shopping experience and driving satisfaction.”

Additionally, the survey found that nearly half of the participants are drawn to new branded varietals and are seeking table grapes that offer a myriad of eating experiences for different occasions. While generic grapes have broad appeal, the survey reported that these table grapes do not entice people to pay a premium. Consumers are willing to pay more for grapes that not only meet their desired flavor and texture needs but also if they are provided with clear information on that variety’s sensory attributes.

The past two decades have witnessed remarkable varietal innovation in the table grape market, spearheaded by the introduction of Cotton Candy™ grapes in 2013. Since then, many delicious varieties, ranging from melon and strawberry to mint natural flavors, have become available. However, the survey sought to delve deeper into whether consumers are ready to embrace branded table grape products.

Grape varieties like Cotton Candy™ and the strawberry-flavored Candy Snaps™ have been naturally bred to captivate consumers and enhance product value. Building upon past achievements and in line with the growing trend of healthy snacking, BLOOM FRESH™ prioritizes the development of flavorful, nutritious grapes, while also working to simplify grape flavor categorization to enhance consumer navigation through the wide range of varietals available.

Building Value Through Grape Varieties Survey Methodology

Building Value Through Grape Varieties survey was conducted by produce insights specialist Forward Insight in the Summer of 2023. The quantitative portion of the survey was conducted online amongst 1,004 consumers across the United States. Participants were regular fruit purchasers and consumers who ate grapes at least once every two months. The qualitative portion of the survey sought to reveal the role of table grapes in people’s lives, their preferences and needs, and how consumers navigate the grape category. For further information about the survey please email Michele Nachum.

BLOOM FRESH™ International is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company and a global leader in fruit innovation. BLOOM stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM FRESH™ uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM FRESH™ will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. BLOOM FRESH™ stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide.