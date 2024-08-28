BLOOM FRESH Unveils Cutting-Edge Discovery Center Marking a New Era in Fruit Breeding

MCFARLAND, Calif. – BLOOM FRESH™, one of the world’s leading premium fruit-breeding companies, specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins, proudly announces the grand opening of its state-of-the-art breeding campus, FRUITWORKS, the BLOOM FRESH Discovery Center, in McFarland, California. The $14 million facility is set to redefine the future of fruit breeding. An inauguration ceremony honoring the opening of the center took place on Tuesday, August 20th and featured local dignitaries, the McFarland High School Pep Band, McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon and some of the leading table grape growers from around the world.

The Discovery Center stands as a testament to BLOOM FRESH’s commitment to pioneering innovation in the fruit industry. The facility is equipped with cutting-edge laboratory environments designed to elevate natural fruit breeding to unprecedented levels. With specialized labs and research areas, the Discovery Center will facilitate groundbreaking work in developing new fruit varieties and refining breeding techniques.

“BLOOM FRESH is truly committed to building a tastier, healthier and more sustainable future for people around the world using the power of natural breeding,” said Josep Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH. “But we understand that commitments such as this need real and meaningful investments to back them up and this facility is exactly that. The Discovery Center is BLOOM FRESH’s bold and meaningful investment in natural breeding that will have an impact for generations to come.”

Key Features of the Discovery Center Include:

Advanced 28,000 Square Foot Laboratory Facilities – The Discovery Center boasts state-of-the-art labs that integrate new research and scientific disciplines, providing comprehensive solutions to both growers and consumers. The facility is designed to foster a clean and controlled environment, optimizing the development of new grape, cherry, and raisin varieties.

The Discovery Center boasts state-of-the-art labs that integrate new research and scientific disciplines, providing comprehensive solutions to both growers and consumers. The facility is designed to foster a clean and controlled environment, optimizing the development of new grape, cherry, and raisin varieties. Innovative Research Tools – The center includes 150 acres of test vineyards, 25,000 square feet of greenhouses, and a Post-Harvest Physiology Lab, which will play a crucial role in advancing post-harvest analysis and rootstock pairing. This infrastructure supports BLOOM FRESH’s mission to accelerate the introduction of new, sustainable fruit varieties to market.

The center includes 150 acres of test vineyards, 25,000 square feet of greenhouses, and a Post-Harvest Physiology Lab, which will play a crucial role in advancing post-harvest analysis and rootstock pairing. This infrastructure supports BLOOM FRESH’s mission to accelerate the introduction of new, sustainable fruit varieties to market. Enhanced Grower Support – By focusing on de-risking new fruit introductions, the Discovery Center offers increased grower support and comprehensive analysis to ensure improved retailer and consumer experiences.

The Discovery Center will serve as one of BLOOM FRESH’s two major research and breeding hubs, alongside the existing facility in Murcia, Spain. Together, these campuses will drive BLOOM FRESH’s dynamic innovation processes, promoting advancements in taste, nutrition, sustainability, and global accessibility.

Images of the event are available upon request.

About BLOOM FRESH™

BLOOM FRESH™ is a leading premium fruit-breeding company specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction, BLOOM FRESH is dedicated to advancing the future of fresh produce through cutting-edge research and development.