Blue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash Expand Partnership

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO- Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) and DashMart by DoorDash, Inc. expanded the availability of Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals to 11 markets, including New York City.

Blue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash expand the availability of Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals to 11 markets, including New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The expansion of our partnership with DashMart by DoorDash into additional markets follows a successful pilot program that we launched in Philadelphia last year,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Senior Vice President of Physical Product. “These types of strategic partnerships are an important market opportunity for us to expand our reach and provide customers with access to our products without a subscription. We’re committed to providing them with even more convenient ways to bring Blue Apron into their kitchens each week.”

In addition to New York City, Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals are available for delivery in eligible cities in New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. DashMart customers can choose from a selection of easy to make Heat & Eat meals, including customer favorites like a Cheesy Truffle Cavatappi and Spanish-Style Beef & Rice.

Based on some of Blue Apron’s best-selling and top-rated dishes, Heat & Eat are prepared, single-serving meals that are ready in 5 minutes or less without sacrificing quality for convenience. Whether customers are looking for a last minute, quick dinner option for one, or to complement a grocery order, Heat & Eat meals are designed to make meal-time a bit easier.

DashMart is a grocery store and warehousing service owned and operated by DoorDash that sells a wide variety of products from fresh meats, produce, and baked goods to household essentials, personal care items, medicine and more.

To purchase Heat & Eat meals in eligible cities on DashMart, visit doordash.com.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.