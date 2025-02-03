Blue Whale Revamps the Apple Aisle Through Innovative Marketing

Blue Whale® has proven to be the expert in the apple section thanks to its in- depth knowledge of consumers and the section itself

The consumption of fresh apples is falling in Europe. We are losing consumers every single year. Revitalising the apple section and the range of apples offered is becoming essential.

Blue Whale® has aimed to understand consumers around the world, as well as their expectations in terms of both products and the buying experience. ‘This understanding is key to revitalizing consumption’, says Christelle Bertin, Director of Marketing & Communication at Blue Whale®. ‘We are the recommended apple partner’, she adds. ‘In order to develop our knowledge of consumers and understand their expectations, we’ve been carrying out large-scale studies since 2022 in France and in several other countries around the world with MarketSense.’

Blue Whale® has taken its learnings head on — there are 3 main reasons why consumers have moved away from eating apples:

• Disappointing experiences in terms of taste and texture.

• The trivialisation of apples and a desire to turn to other types of fruit.

• Diverse consumer profiles with different expectations that need to be met.

‘There are around a hundred varieties on the world apple market and over 70 varieties branded through clubs,’ explains Christelle Bertin. ‘Not all these varieties will be successful. However, a wide range on the shelf can strengthen the department if a consumer approach is prioritised.’

Drawing on what it has learnt and its consumer-centred approach after studying and gaining an understanding of what consumers want, Blue Whale® has reworked how it offers assortments to customers.

‘Our offer, which is relevant from a taste and organoleptic perspective, goes hand in hand with activation work both inside and outside the point of sale. It’s a winning combination for reaching the hearts of consumers!’ explains Pauline Planté, Head of Marketing France at Blue Whale®. ‘Five major consumer profiles have been updated in France with special expectations regarding apples: from diet addicts to gourmet foodies looking for sensory pleasure, as well as no-nonsense families. Cross-referencing certain consumption data from the Kantar panel has led to some truly interesting findings. For example, our all-new CANDINE is a sweet, crunchy and juicy variety, which is very well suited to the expectations of young consumers who are looking for a tasty apple that’s ideal for snacking’, she points out.

The categorical approach suggested by Blue Whale® has been test-implemented at Leclerc for two months at some of its locations. The assortment recommended by the chain has been set up according to taste, with clear and attractive shelf markings to encourage shoppers to browse the range and discover new varieties. The average department shopping basket has increased, with the most popular innovations outperforming the rest. ‘We’ve got proof it works! A 46% jump in revenue in the apple category!’ Christelle Bertin further explains, ‘The different varieties bring additional benefits to the department and meet different consumer expectations.’

Pauline Planté adds, ‘We’ve developed APPLE management expertise and are offering a 12-month global assortment to our French medium-to-large-sized supermarket customers to get their entire departments to perform better by satisfying consumers and boosting sales. We don’t just offer our varieties to push our volumes. We’re concerned about the entire department and include our competitors’ offers in our recommendations.’

To better highlight the offer, Blue Whale® has developed and deployed POS (point-of- sale) advertising in the department to guide consumers’ buying choices. ‘We’ve updated the main consumer choice criteria: 1) taste 2) uses and expectations for apples,’ she says.

The Blue Whale® marketing and sales team will be present at FRUIT LOGISTICA from 5th to 7th February in Berlin: Hall 6.2 – C10.

About Blue Whale®

Blue Whale® brings together 260 French fruit growers (apples, pears, kiwis, plums and table grapes), across 4 major production areas in France. With 7,200 hectares and 270,000 tonnes of fruit sold, Blue Whale® is the French leader in apple exports.