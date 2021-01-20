Blueberries from Chile are Now Certified by the American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program

The Chilean Blueberry Committee is excited to announce that Blueberries from Chile are now certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program. The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.

“We are thrilled to receive Heart-Check certification from the American Heart Association” states Andres Armstrong, Executive Director of the Chilean Blueberry Committee. “We look forward to communicating this in both our consumer and retail promotions for Blueberries from Chile, helping individuals to make healthier choices when thinking about their next purchase or when meal prepping at home.”

January and February are the key promotion months for Chilean Blueberries, and the Chilean Blueberry Committee is partnering with retailers across the country to drive blueberry sales through digital marketing campaigns that feature web banners, coupons and ads. The extensive Fruits from Chile social media platforms will also highlight health benefits and usage ideas.

Karen Brux, Managing Director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association, states that the Heart-Check mark will feature prominently throughout this year’s Chilean Blueberry trade and consumer marketing programs. “Now more than ever, retailers want to communicate health and nutrition messages to their shoppers. The Heart-Check mark will give consumers yet another compelling reason to put blueberries in their shopping cart, whether in-store or online.” She added that with more than 700,000 fans on the Fruits from Chile Facebook page, this will also serve as a key channel to reach consumers with heart healthy messaging about Chilean Blueberries.

Three in four consumers say they are more likely to purchase foods that feature the Heart-Check mark, regardless of age or kids in household.[1]

