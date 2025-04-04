Blueberry Industry Advocates for Policies that Support the Competitiveness of U.S. Blueberry Producers in Washington, D.C.

FOLSOM, Calif. – A delegation of 88 blueberry industry members and North American Blueberry Council (NABC) staff headed to Washington, D.C., last week as part of The Blueberry Hill Climb. The group visited 35 offices on Capitol Hill, holding 16 member-level meetings; met with staff from each of USDA’s mission areas; honored Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FLA) with the Blueberry Pinnacle Award; and hosted the very popular Red, White and Blueberry Reception in the House Agriculture Committee Room.

The annual Blueberry Hill Climb brings together growers, handlers, researchers and allied industry members to address the blueberry industry’s biggest policy priorities with Congress and the presidential administration.

Throughout its meetings last week, the delegation advocated for policies that support the competitiveness of U.S. blueberry farmers, such as the Farm Bill, H-2A reform and improved access to key foreign markets.

“From disaster relief and crop insurance to trade, research and agriculture workforce reform, these conversations are critical in ensuring that policies and programs continue to support the long-term success of America’s blueberry farmers,” said Alyssa Houtby, NABC director of government affairs.

During an impactful meeting at The White House, the delegation discussed key issues impacting U.S. agriculture, pain points blueberry growers are experiencing and the future of the blueberry industry. As a part of their visit, farmers also met with the chairs of House and Senate Agriculture Committees – Rep. G.T. Thompson (R-PA) and Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), respectively.

At USDA, the delegation met with teams from the USDA’s Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs (TFAA); Marketing and Regulatory Programs (MRP); Research, Education and Economics (REE); Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS); and Farm Programs and Conservation (FPAC) mission areas. Jennifer Tiller, chief of staff to the Office of the Deputy Secretary and senior advisor to the Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, addressed the group later in the week as a keynote speaker.

Tate Bennett of the America First Policy Institute, and former special assistant to President Trump on agriculture and agriculture trade, was the featured speaker at the “Inspiring Possibilities” dinner.

Rep. Cammack was honored with the Blueberry Pinnacle Award, which is awarded annually to a distinguished member of Congress who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in advancing policies that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. blueberry growers.

The Red, White and Blueberry Reception, held in the House Agriculture Committee Room with a blueberry-themed menu, was attended by over 150 members of Congress and their staff, and featured appearances by Chair G.T. Thompson (R-PA) and Rep. David Rouzer (R-N.C.).

“This critical event allowed us to connect with the Trump administration, members of Congress and other policymakers to share the blueberry industry’s needs and interests,” said NABC Chair Teddy Koukoulis. “There’s no better way to ensure our united voices and shared concerns are heard than through these in-person meetings that we feel will move the needle for the blueberry industry.”

About the North American Blueberry Council

Since 1965, the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) has been the voice of the blueberry industry in the U.S. and Canada. NABC’s members represent approximately 70% of the North American highbush blueberry crop. NABC was instrumental in the establishment of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), a federal agriculture research and promotion program with independent oversight from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Learn more at nabcblues.org.