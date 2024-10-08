Bobalu Berries Achieves Sustainability Milestone

Oxnard, CA – As the fall berry season approaches peak season in Oxnard, a milestone has just been achieved by the Food Safety team at Bobalu, LLC. The company received their latest Audit & Certificate with a clean 100% score on the Module 9: IPM Identifier.

IPM is a term used quite often in explaining on farm cultural practices. However, a complete summary of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a science-based approach to managing key pests through a combination of biological, cultural, physical, and chemical methods to reduce pest damage while minimizing risks to human health, beneficial and non-target organisms (Pollinators), and the environment. Understanding that definition, the Food Safety team at Bobalu assessed the complete program at the company and visualized each component to develop a systematic guide to achieving 100% on farm sustainability.

“I really wanted to be able to visualize the approaches taken on farm at Bobalu to develop a proper guide to maintain high quality and sustainability on every ranch long into the future. Once I did that, I created a company ‘Strawberry Farming Growing Cycle’, guide,” Says Eric Valenzuela, Director of Food Safety & Quality. At the end of the day, this all means best quality fruit by using best quality practices on farm, which delivers the best experience to the consumer.

That guide has been shared and implemented throughout the company putting this new certification quickly on the horizon. Grower/Managers, Applicators, and Certified PCA’s all work together using the guide to achieve proven results.

“To achieve this certification, there are strict requirements to achieve. If one question is missed, we would essentially fail and not be certified. However, we had all the pieces put together, like a jigsaw puzzle”, adds Valenzuela.

“As the Director of Food Safety & Quality for Bobalu, LLC, what I am most proud of is Mireya Cancino (FSQA Supervisor for Bobalu) working with Jorge Ambriz & Salvador Hernandez (WCBF-Oxnard) and Tim Driscoll & Adrian Orozco (WCBF-SM). Mireya had to work each of those individuals in gathering information, looking at the farm tools and practices, to essentially break down the current program and rebuild it. But most importantly, simplify the process, so that it can be understood at all levels on all ranches”, says Valenzuela. The certification was issued to Bobalu, LLC by the Primus GFS Audit team.