Bobalu Berries Adds Sales Veteran to the Team

Bobby and RC Jones, Managing Partners of Bobalu Berries are pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan Sparks to their sales team being led by VP of Sales, Anthony Gallino.

The company has been on a growth track for the past few years which propelled forward quickly once they hired Anthony Gallino to build an in-house sales program and direct customer relationships. Jonathan Sparks working with Gallino as a Sales Account Manager provides that next critical step as they begin to look forward to the 2021 strawberry season.

The company has primarily been known since the late 1950’s as a premium grower headquartered in Oxnard, Ca. When the Jones brothers took control in 2017, they began the transition to become a fully integrated company, growing, shipping, and processing strawberries. During that time, Western Veg Pro sales team managed sales and logistics for Bobalu brand berries throughout the U.S. to their customer base, and now will continue to be a strategic customer.

“We are methodically building our program and targeting key customers as long-term partners promoting Bobalu brand berries to the consumer. We have been very thoughtful about who we add to our team that will help take our program to the next level”, says Gallino. Bobby and RC Jones are very pleased Sparks agreed to join the company. “This has definitely been a challenging year for everyone across the country with so much uncertainty about the future. However, we have been pleasantly surprised that demand for our berries has been on the rise and that Jonathan is excited about being part of our future as we expand our company and brand presence in the marketplace” says Bobby Jones.

“I am excited to be part of a growth company bringing my 20+ years of produce industry experience to reputable growers that have a solid vision for the future” says Sparks. Jonathan Sparks has worked for major corporations and large shipping companies in the produce industry and was looking for this type of opportunity that brings him closer to the farming operation, sharing their passion. “Working with the Jones brothers provides me with a chance to tell their generational story and share their passion for the sense of family this company has as I connect with customers” he adds.

Sparks began work at Bobalu Berries on September 14, 2020 and will be working from home in the Salinas area. Bobalu is headquartered in Oxnard, CA but currently their fall crop is coming from the Santa Maria region.