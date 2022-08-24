Bobalu Berries Bolsters Operations Staff

Oxnard, CA) Bobalu Berry Farms continues on its growth track as the company celebrates 60 years of farming fresh strawberries this year in California. Another staff position has been added to help streamline packaging, supplies and inventory management throughout all growing regions.

John Knappe was hired as Procurement Manager for Bobalu, LLC working with Michael Cleugh, VP of Operations for Bobalu and processing company, AgriFrost, LLC. John has been in the produce industry for nine years, specifically with packaging supply and inventory management within the berry industry, which allowed him to begin at full speed in his first week.

As Bobalu continues to grow as a company with increased acreage, seasonality, and packaging mix, along with the processing partnership, a dedicated team member focused on procurement is a necessary and welcome addition. “John has the experience and product knowledge to seamlessly step right into the role and provide support to operations, sales, and management”, says Michael Cleugh. As packaging becomes increasingly challenging with pricing & availability, sustainability, and private label needs, the company added this position to keep pace with current and future customer demands.

“I am excited to be part of a company with a long legacy of family growers. Our exceptional quality fruit deserves reliable packaging to preserve it from the farm to the consumer’s table” says Knappe. John was born and raised in the Salinas area and is working from the company’s Monterey sales office.