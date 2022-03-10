Bobalu Strawberry Stem Packs: Available for Easter & Mother’s Day

Oxnard, Calif— Springtime will soon be upon us and Bobalu Berry Farms is ready to celebrate the holiday season with strawberry stem packs. Great for dipping in chocolate, ease of eating, and adding visual appeal to fruit plates, Bobalu takes great care to ensure only perfect stem berries make it to shoppers. Watch their video for a behind the scenes look at how these special strawberries are picked.

