BOLD Introduces First-Ever Class of Board Leadership Development Program Members

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. – In an effort to address both the extraordinary opportunities and the extraordinary challenges the industry faces, the Hass Avocado Board (HAB), with industry participation, has developed BOLD: The Hass Avocado Industry Board Leadership Development Program. Helping the industry face an increasingly complex marketplace with sophisticated problem-solvers, BOLD is designed to develop emerging leaders who are both motivated and equipped to meet those opportunities and challenges.

“This is the first program of its kind for the avocado industry and we’ve received enthusiastic and unanimous support from our stakeholders,” said Emiliano Escobedo, HAB Executive Director. “We’ve been pleased to see a diversity of interested class participants that are Hass avocado producers and importers and we are very proud to welcome them to our inaugural BOLD class.”

BOLD is intended to bring out the best in both participants and boards, ultimately resulting in an ever-growing group of credible and stead-fast advocates for the industry. The program offers individuals who want to make a difference in the industry they love with a productive pathway to do so. BOLD also provides industry boards with a continuous infusion of well-rounded professional perspectives to help them stay ahead of market opportunities and to address industry challenges.

Backed by HAB, the only independent avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, and financially supported by industry associations, BOLD focuses on nurturing the potential of the individual for the benefit of the entire industry.

The 12-member inaugural 2021 class of the BOLD program includes:

Brock Becker – Importer

– Importer Sean Bettles – Producer

– Producer Gerardo Huerta – Importer

– Importer Connor Huser – Importer

– Importer Rachael Laenen – Producer

– Producer Juan Monsalve – Importer

– Importer Jaime Rivas – Producer

– Producer Monica Robles – Importer

– Importer Peter Romero – Producer

– Producer David Ruiz, Jr. – Producer

– Producer Erika Vega – Importer

– Importer Ricardo Vega, Jr. – Producer

For more information about the BOLD program, visit: https://hassavocadoboard.com/bold.

To learn more about HAB and its mission to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit, visit: https://hassavocadoboard.com/inside-hab/.

