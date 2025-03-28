Bolthouse Fresh Foods Debuts Carrot Innovation and Sustainable Packaging

Heritage fresh carrot grower to showcase new consumer brand and products at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association show in Montreal, April 8-10



BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. — Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is bringing its 110-year legacy of fresh produce innovation to the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) Tradeshow in Montreal (April 8-10, 2025). Retailers and foodservice providers can visit Bolthouse Fresh Foods at booth #(2014) for an exclusive look at how the brand is reshaping the produce aisle with flavorful and convenient new products and sustainable offerings.

After debuting its bold new consumer brand in 2024 and catching the eye of Fast Company, Bolthouse Fresh Foods was just named one of Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies in North America, earning a top-10 ranking.

Fast Company’s highly anticipated annual ranking showcases organizations redefining their industries with bold innovation and strategic growth. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to transforming the fresh produce industry through disruptive packaging, product innovation, and digital engagement—all while staying rooted in its 110-year legacy of quality and sustainability.

“Bolthouse Fresh Foods is building on our strong farming reputation for high-quality, peak freshness, and superior customer service through convenient product innovations that appeal to new generations,” said Karen White, Vice President of Marketing at Bolthouse Fresh Foods. “We’re launching vibrant and eye-catching branding along with bilingual packaging that inspires trial and generates positive responses throughout the industry. We’re eager for Canadian markets to witness our evolution and taste the innovation.”

New Products Deliver Fresh Innovation to Canadian Consumers

The Bolthouse Fresh lineup launching in Canada includes:

Bolthouse Fresh Chip Dipper Carrots : Fun and functional, the carrots are shaped and sized like potato chips, making them perfect for dipping in hummus, ranch, or your favorite spreads

Fun and functional, the carrots are shaped and sized like potato chips, making them perfect for dipping in hummus, ranch, or your favorite spreads Bolthouse Fresh Carrot Shakers : A first-of-its-kind snacking experience, Carrot Shakers pair fresh baby carrots with a burstable seasoning pouch for bold flavor. Available in Dill Pickle, Chili Lime, and Ranch , they provide a nutritious and exciting snack for all ages.

A first-of-its-kind snacking experience, Carrot Shakers pair fresh baby carrots with a burstable seasoning pouch for bold flavor. Available in , they provide a nutritious and exciting snack for all ages. Carrot Side Dish Sizzlers: These artisan-sliced carrots with perfectly paired sauces are ready for quick stovetop, air fryer, or oven roasting. Flavors include Garlic Herb, Sweet Honey Heat, and Herb Vinaigrette, making it easy to add a gourmet touch to any meal.

Sustainable Packaging: A Commitment to a Greener Future

Bolthouse Fresh Foods is committed to environmental responsibility and is expanding its compostable packaging solutions across its carrot portfolio. This award-winning initiative supports Canadian retailers and consumers voicing preferences for more environmentally responsible packaging options.

Meeting the Needs of Canadian Retailers and Foodservice Operators

Beyond offering fresh innovations for grocery aisles, Bolthouse Fresh Foods provides versatile foodservice solutions that enhance menus and simplify kitchen operations. The company’s Canadian launch will include:

Carrot Shakers for on-the-go snacking in schools, cafés, and restaurants.

for on-the-go snacking in schools, cafés, and restaurants. Carrot Sticks as a fresh, crunchy side for burgers, wings, and appetizers.

as a fresh, crunchy side for burgers, wings, and appetizers. Baby Carrots for charcuterie boards and grab-and-go convenience.

for charcuterie boards and grab-and-go convenience. Carrot Matchstix for salads, wraps, and garnishes, adding color and texture to dishes.

To learn more about Bolthouse Fresh Foods and its Canadian expansion, visit BolthouseFresh.com follow along on social media, or stop by booth #2014 at CPMA 2025 in Montreal.

About Bolthouse Fresh Foods

Headquartered in California’s Central Valley, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ has been a trusted grower of fine-quality carrots since 1915. Today, the company is one of North America’s largest producers and distributors of fresh carrots for snacking and cooking, supported by a team of 1,600 employees. Bolthouse Fresh Foods operates a vast network of carrot farms and processing facilities across North America, ensuring consistent delivery of fresh, high-quality products. The company is committed to maintaining freshness and quality for its customers by utilizing innovative transportation methods, including rail transport to a distribution center in Hodgkins, Illinois. Bolthouse Fresh™ products can be found at major retailers across the U.S., and the company supplies foodservice operators and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit www.BolthouseFresh.com.