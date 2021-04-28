Bondi Produce & Specialty Foods Breaks Ground on New Facility Expansion

TORONTO, ON — Bondi Produce & Specialty Foods has begun construction on a substantial expansion and addition to their existing facility at 188 New Toronto Street.

The project scope includes an addition of 40,000 square feet of warehouse and production space specifically designed to optimize outbound distribution. The expansion project includes conveyance systems to help drive efficiency to Bondi’s growing foodservice and DTC business.

“This expansion is another chapter in our evolution as a best-in-class foodservice distributor in the Ontario market,” said Ezio Bondi, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Bondi. “As we continue to expand our product offering into new lines, this project will allow us to serve our customers better and facilitate growth.”

About Bondi Produce & Specialty Foods

Bondi Produce & Specialty Foods is a family-owned and operated foodservice distributor headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Founded in 1976, Bondi has grown to become the largest family-owned and operated fresh foodservice distributor in Ontario thanks to its unwavering commitment to curating and delivering the best fresh ingredients the world has to offer.