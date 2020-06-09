Bonnie Lundblad Elected New Chair of New Jersey Peach Promotion Council

Bonnie Lundblad was recently elected chair of the 70-year-old New Jersey Peach Promotion Council, replacing Santo John Maccherone long time chair who stepped back and was elected vice chairmen. “I am excited to see Ms Lundblad elevated to chair,” said Maccherone. “She has been active director with many good ideas to increase the orderly marketing of New Jersey peaches, our major goal,” he emphasized.

Bonnie Lundblad is currently senior sales representative for Sunny Valley International, currently the largest marketer of New Jersey peaches. Said Lundblad “I am proud to be a member of the board of the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council. I look forward to continue working to promote New Jersey peaches and the quality fruit our growers tirelessly work to produce.”

Tom Beaver was elected a director of the NJ Peach Promotion Council board of directors. He is currently director of sales and marketing at Sunny Valley International. He was formerly director of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s Division of Marketing and Development. Beaver had previously spent eight years with the New Jersey Farm Bureau. He served as an ex officio on the NJ Peach Promotion Council Board while he was with the NJ Department of Agriculture.

The New Jersey Peach Promotion Council is a voluntary organization of growers, packers, shippers, marketers and allied industriesy dedicated to the orderly marketing and promotion of NJ Peaches.