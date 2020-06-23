Boost Two Categories with Stemilt’s Artisan Organics Summer Fruit

WENATCHEE, WA – When summer arrives, so does Stemilt’s premium summer fruit! Stemilt started packing and shipping apricots last week, with their Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines coming in mid-July. Stemilt’s peaches and nectarines are all-organic and offer retailers a chance to build both the summer fruit and organic categories.

“Our Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines are the epitome of summer fruit,” explains Shales. “The Douglas family are fourth generation growers who have farmed peaches and nectarines organically for more than a decade. We’re anticipating a crop of large-sized peaches and nectarines that will also be big on classic flavors with loads of juice.”

Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines will start in mid-July. Retailers should plan for three solid ads on yellow peaches and nectarines between late July and mid-September.

“We expect smaller sizes to kick the season off,” said Shales. “That means retailers can carry peaches or nectarines in our kid size fruit brand, Lil Snappers®. The 2lb. pouch bag has a mesh backing and is backed by a brand that consumers recognize and love.”

As the season continues in August, Stemilt expects fruit sizing to jump and bulk promotions to become the norm. Peak sizing will be jumbo to extra-large. Stemilt’s new premium Top Pick™ program is ready to help retailers sell volumes of bulk fruit.

“The new Top Pick™ pack is all about sharing the most incredible peaches and nectarines ever with shoppers,” said Shales. “Like the name implies, the fruit comes from the upper part of the tree and is bursting with flavor and vibrant colors. It’s easy to display and has a bold design to help drive impulse purchases.”

Fruit that goes into Top Pick™ packs will ship at ideal ripeness and with high brix, or sugar, standards. The 1-layer Euro carton weighs 15 pounds.

“A program like Top Pick™ eliminates the customer’s guessing game for buying delicious fruit and helps put your summer fruit category in a positive direction,” said Shales.

According to Organic Trade Association’s 2020 Organic Industry Survey, organic continues to be on the rise. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, organic was growing in popularity. Organic produce has seen significant spikes and overall growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the category saw a 5% increase in organic produce sales compared to 2018. Specifically, organic fresh fruit was up 7.0%.1

Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines are a great differentiation point for organic categories in the summer months, said Shales. Stemilt’s summer fruits come from the southeastern region of Washington State. Hot days, cool nights and a lack of moisture combine with the Douglas family’s generations of growing experience to provide a perfect recipe for growing peaches and nectarines organically.

“Stemilt’s Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarines can offer consumers that taste of summer they’re craving,” explains Shales. “While we continue to navigate the unchartered waters the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to grocery stores, we can all get excited about providing shoppers with a taste of familiarity, while bringing a smile (and a bit of juice) to their faces.”

