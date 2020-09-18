Boosting Immunity with Broccoli Sprouts: How Sulforaphanes in Organic Foods Can Help Keep You Healthy During this Viral Season

(Tryon, NC) – So many people around the world have been re-evaluating their eating habits in the midst of all the concerns over the pandemic, and how to keep themselves, and their loved ones, safe during this time. With more people cooking at home, there is a new surge in wanting to understand functional food benefits and the key role nutrition plays in overall health.

One of the naturally occurring compounds that have been getting a lot of interest for its many health benefits is sulforaphane. This chemical is present in several different vegetables, but it’s found in higher amounts in broccoli. In a study reported in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) found that sulforaphane is capable of stimulating a wide range of antioxidant defense pathways that may be able to interfere with the age-related decline in immune function. While broccoli is a good source for sulforaphane, it is present in trace amounts in the adult plants. However, in the young broccoli sprouts, sulforaphane concentrations are 50 to 100 times higher, making it much easier to consume enough to have a positive impact in a daily balanced diet. Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University Children’s Hospital Basel in Switzerland also found that consuming broccoli sprouts can greatly enhance the body’s immune response.

“I’ve been a longtime advocate for the many health benefits of including broccoli sprouts in a person’s daily diet,” says Ed Mills, CEO of Sunny Creek Farm—a leading producer of many organic sprouts and vegetables in Tyron, NC. “I have been consuming around one and a half ounces of broccoli sprouts for decades to help me manage my underlying genetic health concerns very successfully. I’ve also worked with many medical research professionals to help spread the science behind their findings regarding sulforaphane.”

Sunny Creek Farm has been producing safe and healthy sprouts for over 25 years. Their line of sprouts, leafy greens, and other organic produce has always been grown under strict controls to insure they are as nutritious and safe as they can be. The company has never had a recall or incident of contamination for any of their products.

At any age, having a healthy and well-functioning immune system has never been more important. Broccoli sprouts are an excellent way to help your body work efficiently to defend against the many diseases and infections that are present this time of year—from the yearly flu to the potential exposure to COVID-19. The good news is, they are also delicious and very easy to add to nearly any meal! With a mild, nutty flavor, broccoli sprouts can be added as a topping on sandwiches, salads, soups, or any other dish—adding a satisfying crunch while not impacting the other flavors. It also makes an excellent ingredient in fresh juices and smoothies as well.

For more information about Sunny Creek Farm and their products, visit www.sunnycreekfarm.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Sunny Creek Farm

The mission of Sunny Creek Farm, Inc. is to ensure smooth operation of its activities, and to work toward a common goal, namely, supplying the people of our area of the country with high quality foods that will benefit their health. We are advocates of the belief of Hippocrates, the founder of modern medicine; “Let food be your medicine.” The Company’s vision is to improve its systems and service to our employees & customers on a continual basis. Sunny Creek Farm, Inc. is committed to producing quality food products that contribute to the health of our customers. As a team member, you must take ownership in the results of your productivity. Go with Sunny Creek Farm, Inc. and “You go with a winner that has the best interests of its customers at heart.”