Bowery Announces Brand Evolution: Big Impact, Big Flavor, Eat Up

NEW YORK, NY – Bowery, the largest U.S. vertical farming company providing fresh produce to more than 1,800 grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, today announces a physical, digital, and brand evolution. New website design, product packaging, dynamic animation, and emphatic advertising all reveal an evolved Bowery.

Bowery continues to demonstrate product category leadership with its bold, new creative vision. The produce aisle will feature a burst of fresh color, with Bowery blue packaging symbolizing the purity of the company’s pesticide-free produce and evoking nature’s blue skies and fresh waters. Energetic colors bounce off the shelf while an arched logo represents Bowery’s ambition to raise the bar on both food production and flavor. Clear callouts visually inform consumers of key attributes: zero pesticides, no need to wash, and fresher longer.

“We grow in profoundly different and smarter ways, and we wanted to make that fact loud and clear with our refreshed brand identity,” said Frank Renwick, VP, Head of Marketing and Brand at Bowery. “Our vibrant, fresh, and poppy look is charting a new path in our industry, bringing Bowery’s absurdly flavorful greens to new and unexpected mediums like streaming video platforms. This evolved identity expresses our priorities: growing food smarter and delivering purely delicious food in a playful, optimistic way.”

The company’s rallying cry of “Eat Up” is focused on the potential of vertical farming to grow more with less and fight for the future of food by growing smarter everyday. New packaging will begin shipping to retailers in mid-June. An updated logo, website, and iconography round out the brand evolution, offering visuals that are bright, joyful, and enthusiastic. Vertically oriented typography nods to Bowery’s DNA in technology and stacking crops, while a new emphasis on animation allows Bowery to reveal its playful personality. Bowery partnered with international design studio, Koto to tackle this reinvention of the Bowery brand.

Bowery is also launching a new addition to its growing line of convenient, ready-to-eat salad kits. The sesame ginger kit, now featuring a compostable fork, combines salty, sweet, and crunchy ingredients into one umami-bomb of a grab-and-go kit. This plant-forward meal-on-the-go features a base of Crispy Leaf plus roasted edamame, crispy wontons, and sesame ginger dressing. “Our kits are designed to be a clash of flavors and textures,” said Stephanie Jack, Director of Product Marketing and Innovation at Bowery. “The sesame ginger kit in particular hits that umami note that Bowery fans crave.” Sesame ginger kits will launch with Bowery’s bold new packaging.

This brand evolution is launching at a pivotal time in the company’s growth. Bowery increased its retail footprint by over 15x between 2020 and 2023. The brand continues to pop up in unexpected places beyond retailers such as Citizens Bank Park, the first sports stadium in the country to offer Bowery’s salad kits, and sweetgreen locations in the tri-state area, featuring the Bowery bowl. As it expands, Bowery continues to report industry-leading efficiency gains, including improving the energy efficiency of its farm production by 35% in the last year. Bowery is committed to building a smarter way to secure the food of tomorrow, starting today.

About Bowery

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in over 1,800 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.

Bowery is backed by tech and agriculture industry leaders with $647M in equity and debt raised from investors including Fidelity, Temasek, Google Ventures, KKR, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and individuals including Jeff Wilke, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, and David Barber of Blue Hill.