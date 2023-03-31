Bowery Announces Collaboration with sweetgreen

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery, the largest U.S. vertical farming company serving over 1,500 grocery stores and major e-commerce platforms, announces a new partnership with sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale. This collaboration will bring Bowery’s local, safe, and pesticide-free salad greens to 45 sweetgreen locations across the tri-state area, from March 30, 2023 to June 7, 2023.

Bowery is reimagining the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. sweetgreen has chosen to partner with Bowery as they expand reliable sources for local, pesticide-free produce. This partnership will bring the Bowery Bowl — Bowery Spring Mix, cucumber, roasted sweet potato, spicy broccoli, raw carrots, sunflower seeds, roasted chicken, shaved parmesan, and a lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette — to the sweetgreen app and retail locations in New York City, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

“Bowery is excited to partner with sweetgreen, a company that champions local suppliers and offers the freshest available produce,” says Katie Seawell, Chief Commercial Officer at Bowery. “Our climate-smart produce aligns with sweetgreen’s mission to build healthier communities by connecting people to real fresh food.”

The Bowery Bowl ($14.45-$14.95) features a base of Bowery Spring Mix. Spring Mix, like all Bowery produce, is grown in completely controlled environments year-round, independent of weather and seasonality. Greens are harvested at peak freshness. Bowery designs and builds smart indoor farms near the communities it serves, using technology to create a smart, agile food system focused on flavor and freshness. Bowery’s vertical farms are 100x more productive on the same footprint of land as traditional agriculture, using a fraction of the water.

“Ingredient transparency is key for sweetgreen and this partnership with Bowery continues our mission of serving our guests sustainably and locally-grown produce whenever possible,” said Nicolas Jammet, sweetgreen Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time in Bowery’s growth. Bowery doubled production capacity in

2022 and is on track to double production capacity again in 2023. To meet demand for its produce, Bowery is set to open two new smart farms in 2023 in Locust Grove, Georgia (the Atlanta metro area), and Arlington, Texas (the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area). Bowery’s farms are powered by 100% renewable energy. Wherever food is needed, Bowery can grow it.

About Bowery

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be smarter, safer, and more sustainable. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production by 2023. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in over 1,500 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.

Bowery is backed by tech and agriculture industry leaders with $647M in equity and debt raised from investors including Fidelity, Temasek, Google Ventures, KKR, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and individuals including Jeff Wilke, Tom Colicchio, José Andrés, and David Barber of Blue Hill.