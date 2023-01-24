Bowery Farming Hires Industry Veteran Glenn Wells as SVP of Sales

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery Farming, the largest U.S. vertical farming company, today announces the continued expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Glenn Wells as Senior Vice President of Sales.

Wells, based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, brings extensive produce industry experience in start-up revenue generation, strategic account growth, go-to-market sales strategy, and customer development to his new role at Bowery.

He joins Bowery from Fifth Season, a Pennsylvania-based vertical farming company, where he was Senior Vice President of Sales. Prior, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Curation Foods, Vice President of Sales, North America at Dole Food Company, and Director, Grocery Customer Teams at Welch’s. He earned a degree in business management from Texas A&M University.

“Bowery is growing fast, and I’m thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal moment,” said Glenn Wells, SVP of Sales, Bowery. “As Bowery expands to new geographic farm locations in Georgia, Texas, and beyond, and continues to grow its product portfolio with chef-inspired salad kits, I’m excited to support the company’s national retail expansion, bringing Bowery’s fresh flavors to more people in more places.”

This appointment comes at a time of accelerated growth for Bowery. The company has doubled revenue for the second year in a row and is now available in over 1,400 stores and e-commerce partners from Walmart to Whole Foods and Amazon. Bowery continues to be an industry leader with its expansion beyond leafy greens and into new categories of pesticide-free produce including strawberries and salad kits. Bowery is growing food wherever it is needed.

###

About Bowery

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be simpler, safer, and vastly more sustainable. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production by 2023. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in over 1,400 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.