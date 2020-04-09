Bowery Farming Increases Produce Donations to Nonprofit Partners

New York, NY – Bowery Farming (Bowery), the leader in sustainable indoor farming, announced today it is furthering support for its nonprofit partners, including Table to Table and Maryland Food Bank, by providing over 400 pounds of fresh produce each week during this time of increased need. Because of its ability to grow indoors and control every aspect of the process from seed to store, Bowery has not only been able to help keep its retail and online grocery partners fully stocked, but has simultaneously ramped up donation efforts to the regional communities it serves.

“Community is at the heart of Bowery’s values,” said Katie Seawell, Bowery Farming CMO. “We strive to make fresh, quality produce accessible to our local communities, and are committed to further supporting our nonprofit partners during this uncertain time.”

To sustain its efforts, Bowery is leveraging its farms in both New Jersey and Maryland, and continuing to implement its unparalleled food safety procedures.

Bowery began partnering with Table to Table, a community-based food rescue program in New Jersey (where Bowery currently operates two farms) in 2018. Its relationship with Maryland Food Bank, a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders, commenced in 2019. Most recently in 2020, Bowery has partnered with Teens for Food Justice to get much needed fresh produce to Brooklyn. Bowery has donated over eight tons of its fresh produce to local communities.

For more information about Bowery and/or its nonprofit partners, please visit www.boweryfarming.com.

ABOUT BOWERY FARMING

Bowery is growing food for a better future by revolutionizing agriculture. Its modern farming company combines the benefits of the best local farms with advances made possible by technology to grow produce consumers can feel good about eating. BoweryOS, its proprietary software system, uses vision systems, automation technology, and machine learning to monitor plants and all the variables that drive their growth 24/7. Because Bowery controls the entire process from seed to store, its farms use zero pesticides, 95% less water, and are 100+ times more productive on the same footprint of land than traditional agriculture.

Bowery produce is currently available at select Whole Foods and Foragers stores in the Tristate area, and featured on the menus of Tom Colicchio’s New York restaurants Craft and Temple Court. Based in New York City, the company has raised over $170 million from leading investors including GV, General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, Temasek and Almanac.