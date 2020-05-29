Bowery Farming Introduces Crispy Leaf Lettuce

New York, NY – Bowery Farming (Bowery), the modern indoor farming company, announced today its newest leafy greens launch, Bowery Crispy Leaf Lettuce (Crispy Leaf). A reinvigorated version of iceberg lettuce that is refreshing and simple, Crispy Leaf boasts a bold color and satisfying crunch. The much-anticipated product, which goes from harvest to shelf in just a few days, will be available in the produce aisle at over 250 grocery stores and specialty markets in the Tri-State area and Mid-Atlantic region beginning in June 2020. Crispy Leaf will also be available through Bowery’s online partners, including Amazon Fresh, Peapod, and Hungryroot.

“With unparalleled flavor and crunch in every bite, we’re confident that Crispy Leaf has the potential to disrupt the traditional iceberg market,” said Carmela Cugini, EVP of Sales, Bowery Farming. “Crispy Leaf is one of the most in-demand leafy greens from Bowery based on current retailer orders. We’ve had to ramp up production to meet retail demand,” continued Cugini. “Early feedback from buyers indicates Crispy Leaf is poised to change the way consumers interact with lettuce by introducing a completely new sensory experience to the category.”

This release marks the largest new product introduced by Bowery since its inception in 2015. Bowery will leverage Crispy Leaf’s high-chroma green color and hydrating crunch to introduce a unique sensory experience to consumers. Its retail rollout will be supported by a visually stimulating marketing program that will span across digital and social media channels to meet consumers at home.

Crispy Leaf is grown locally at Bowery’s commercial farms in Kearny, New Jersey, and White Marsh, Maryland, and has zero pesticides. The mild and versatile green is the ideal base for salads and grain bowls and serves well as a culinary garnish. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for each 4.5oz package.

For more information about Bowery, or Crispy Leaf, please visit www.boweryfarming.com.

ABOUT BOWERY FARMING

Bowery is the modern indoor farming company growing food for a better future. With two farms in Kearny, New Jersey and a third farm in White Marsh, Maryland, Bowery provides fresh produce to the Tri-State and Mid-Atlantic regions at select Whole Foods Market, Giant Food, Stop & Shop, Walmart, Brooklyn Fare, Westside Market, Foragers, and Streets Market stores as well as through Amazon Fresh and Peapod.

Bowery controls the entire process from seed to store. BoweryOS, its proprietary software system, uses vision systems, automation technology, and machine learning to monitor plants and all the variables that drive their growth 24/7. Farms grow produce 365 days a year, ensuring a consistent, safer supply of food and are 100+ times more productive on the same footprint of land than traditional agriculture. Based in New York City, the company has raised over $172.5 million from leading investors, including Temasek, GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, and Henry Kravis, as well as some of the foremost thought leaders in food, including David Barber of Blue Hill, Tom Colicchio, and José Andres.