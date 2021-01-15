Bowery Farming Launches New Product Category, Farmer’s Selection, With Release of Mustard Frills

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery Farming, the largest vertical farming company in the U.S., unveils a new “Farmer’s Selection” product category, a line of rotating, small-batch, wildly flavorful, next-generation greens, curated by Bowery’s R&D team.

Bowery’s Mustard Frills — hearty mustard greens with a tingly start and a fiery, wasabi-style finish — are the first greens released under this new category and will be available in select grocery retailers this week through Spring 2021, followed by Green Sorrel.

“Deeply committed to innovation and bringing new and exciting culinary experiences to consumers, our world-class R&D team has been hard at work developing this new line of wildly flavorful greens grown locally with unparalleled freshness,” says Katie Seawell, Chief Marketing Officer, Bowery Farming. “We’re thrilled to unveil our new Farmer’s Selection category, which showcases the nimbleness of our farms and beauty in this emerging category of Protected Produce through these rotating, first-of-its-kind greens, developed with flavor in mind first and foremost, with seeds selected for their unique properties. For this first release, we set out to develop a recipe with a kick, and Mustard Frills surpassed even our wildest expectations.”

The Farmer’s Selection category grew from the desire to bring the thrill of discovering a new ingredient at your local farm stand to the grocery store. As Bowery’s Agricultural Scientists work year-round on uncovering flavor-packed seeds, this new category emerged as a way to let consumers in on the process, experiencing a new, small-batch green every few months.

Designed to turn up the heat in your favorite soups, stews, salads, and more, Mustard Frills will first be available in select New York City independent grocery retailers; the second product in the Farmer’s Selection category, Green Sorrel, will be sold by a broader range of grocery retailers.

Bowery’s product line of pesticide-free, Protected Produce also features a new-and-improved version of iceberg lettuce called Crispy Leaf, velvety and peppery Arugula with a punch, delicate Baby Kale with a sweet finish, smooth yet crisp Baby Butter Lettuce, tender Baby Romaine, a variety of herbs, and more. Available in nearly 700 retailers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, including Whole Foods Market, Giant Food, Stop & Shop, and Walmart, Bowery had 600% growth in brick-and-mortar sales and more than doubled its sales with e-commerce partners, including Amazon, in 2020.

Bowery, who counts among its investors and culinary advisors the likes of Tom Colicchio and Jose Andres, has also recently appointed New York-native and Maryland-based Top Chef alum Chef Eric Adjepong as its newest Culinary Advisor.

About Bowery Farming

Bowery Farming, the Modern Farming Company, was founded in 2015 with the belief that technology and human ingenuity can grow better food for a better future. Propelled by its proprietary software system, the BoweryOS, Bowery builds smart indoor vertical farms that deliver a wide variety of Protected Produce — in little time, near cities they serve, for a truly local approach.

Bowery’s farms are growing the next generation of vibrant and flavorful produce. They’re 100 times more productive on the same footprint of land than traditional agriculture, and grow traceable pesticide-free produce – the purest, best expression of what produce is meant to be – with a fraction of the water and land.

The largest vertical farming company in the U.S., Bowery’s produce is available in 680 grocery stores and via e-commerce platforms serving the Tri-state and Mid-Atlantic region, including Amazon Fresh, Giant Food, Hungryroot, Stop & Shop, Walmart, Weis, Whole Foods Market, and specialty grocers.

Based in New York City, Bowery has raised more than $172.5 million from leading investors, including Temasek and GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, GGV Capital, First Round Capital, Henry Kravis, Jeff Wilke, and Dara Khosrowshahi, as well as some of the foremost thought leaders in food, including Tom Colicchio, José Andres, and David Barber of Blue Hill.

For more information on Bowery and its products, please visit www.BoweryFarming.com.