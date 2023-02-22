Bowery Partners with Kayco to Distribute No-Need-to-Wash Kosher Greens

NEW YORK, NY — Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the U.S, announces the launch of a partnership with Kayco, the largest distributor to Kosher retail and food service companies in North America. Five varieties of greens will now be available at hundreds of kosher supermarkets within a 200-mile radius of Bayonne, NJ.

Baby Butter, Romaine, Crispy Leaf, Mixed Greens, and Spring Mix, under the Bowery Mehadrin brand, are now available. The greens are Orthodox Union (OU) Kosher certified and carry an additional rabbinical certification: Tartikov. Bowery is now offering the only greens in kosher stores that don’t need to be washed, saving consumers time and delivering a crisp, fresh product.

“At Bowery, our mission is to grow food smarter, for more people, in more places. The launch of this partnership with Kayco will help us meet demand for kosher, no-need-to-wash greens in the tri-state area,” said Katie Seawell, Chief Commercial Officer, Bowery.

Bowery’s vertically grown greens are pesticide-free and can be eaten fresh out of the container. There is no need to wash and no bug checks needed. Grown indoors, Bowery’s Protected Produce stays fresher longer, going from harvest to shelf in just a few days. By growing closer to communities, it travels fewer food miles from harvest to store.

“We are extremely proud of our newly formed relationship with Bowery. Supplying fresh produce to our respective communities has been our goal for a while now. We recognized that state-of-the-art logistics, world-class tracking and speed to market would be crucial to the success in this category,” said Charles Herzog, President, Kayco. “Bowery has been a great partner in working with us to adapt our special kosher standards and shipping schedules to pull this off, and we believe this will have a significant positive impact on the availability of fresh leafy greens in our market to a highly receptive consumer.”

Bowery is now serving more than 1,400 grocery stores and has increased its retail footprint by over 15x since 2020. Bowery is growing food wherever and whenever it is needed.

About Bowery

Bowery, the largest vertical farming company in the United States, designs and builds smart indoor environments to reimagine the future of food. Through its network of smart indoor farms and proprietary end-to-end technology, Bowery is transforming the entire fresh food supply chain to be simpler, safer, and vastly more sustainable. Bowery’s farms are 100x+ more productive than traditional agriculture while using a fraction of the resources – all enabled by leading-edge technology.

Bowery is scaling quickly with five farms in operation, including a state-of-the-art R&D and innovation farms for pioneering indoor Agriculture Science, and two commercial farms under development that will more than double the company’s total production by 2023. Bowery’s brand has been in the market since 2016 and is currently sold in over 1,400 locations including Whole Foods, Ahold Delhaize, Amazon, Safeway/Albertsons, and Walmart.