Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County Distribute USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes Throughout Monterey County

SEASIDE, Calif. – This week, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County (BGCMC) received the first distribution of USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Boxes to support families in Monterey County from Soledad to Salinas.

As part of the Families First Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, USDA created the Farmers to Families Food Program to provide stability to those facing food insecurity while also supporting farmers and the food industry during these unprecedented times. On the Central Coast, Ag Link, Fresh Innovations and Taylor Farms are working together to produce, package, and distribute boxes to families through local non-profit organizations across the Central Valley.

“We remain committed to providing families with the resources and support they need during these trying times. We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide additional nutritional services to families in need through this program,” said Ron Johnson, Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County’s President & CEO.

In collaboration with local nonprofit partners, churches, and low income housing complexes, BGCMC will distribute over 645 boxes of fresh fruits, vegetables, and cooked chicken to those facing food insecurity weekly. Since March 16, 2020, BGCMC has provided over 13,900 grab and go meals to families of Monterey County at distribution sites in Seaside, Salinas and Marina through their COVID-19 Family Support efforts. To learn more about the COVID-19 Family Support Fund, please visit www.bgcmc.org/covid-19.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County (BGCMC) exists to inspire and empower the youth of Monterey County to realize their full potential to become responsible, healthy, productive and successful citizens through programs that focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character & leadership. For more information, visit www.bgcmc.org. ##