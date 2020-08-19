Braga Fresh Adds Organic Expert Jason Duran to Sales Team

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh hired Jason Duran to join the sales team at Josie’s Organics.

Duran is an expert in the organic produce industry having spent more than 25 years at Whole Foods Market, starting as a team member, moving up to team leader, regional produce buyer, distribution facility team leader and Midwest region produce coordinator. He then move into purchasing at the global produce office in Watsonville, Calif., and other distribution centers.

In his new role, Duran reports to Greg McAlister and is responsible for sales and category management.

“I am proud to join the Braga team and honored to be part of the mission to champion our organic program,” Duran said. “I look forward to learning and being on the production side of the industry.”

A life-long proponent for organically grown food, Duran is recognized for elevating its importance in every fresh produce category at Whole Foods Market.

“I started as a part-time team member in Austin while attending the University of Texas and quickly moved from the meat department to produce as I was intrigued by the variety and the dynamics of a produce team,” Duran said. “I was hooked immediately. The store in Chicago was posted shortly after I graduated and that is where my career began. I made it a mission to learn all aspects of retail produce, which is why I held many positions over my time with Whole Foods.”

Duran lives in La Selva Beach, Calif., where he enjoys hiking, biking, music, fishing, photography, camping, wood work and anything to do with nature.

Greg McAlister, vice president of sales, said, “We are pleased to have Jason join our team as we continue to grow; his experience with Whole Foods Market and the organic produce industry will have an immediate positive impact on our team.”

About Braga Fresh

A vertically integrated company, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and ship fresh vegetables worldwide. Founded in 1928, the company’s certified organic farming program has expanded over the last 20 plus years; adhering to the highest food safety standards to bring expertise and authenticity to the market through the Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands. Learn more at: JosiesOrganics.com