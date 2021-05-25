Braga Fresh Announces Promotion and Additions to Sales and Marketing Team

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh announced several promotions and additions to its sales and marketing team, all designed to support the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for organic produce.

The company promoted Casey Mills to director of sales. Mills has been a part of the Braga Fresh sales team for almost five years. Mills is responsible for management of the Braga Fresh sales team, pricing, inventory and commodity managers.

Brian Amaral, Maria Preciado and Emily Valladares also joined the company’s sales team. In the past six months, Gabriel Tegenkamp was hired as an account and commodity manager and Mary Poma as director of marketing.

“One of the most powerful tools we have to grow the company is our people,” said Peter Cling, senior vice president of operations. “We worked hard to choose and develop our team members at every level. As a result, we have a solid group that worked well together to face the challenges of the past year and will help lead us as we move forward.”

About Braga Fresh

Since 1928 the Braga family has been farming from the Salinas Valley. Well-known by shippers, processors, and now retailers, our name is synonymous with high quality organic and conventional fresh vegetables. We continue to mix innovation with tradition to grow, ship and process fresh vegetables and salads year-round. With more than 20 years of expanding our certified organic program and meeting the highest food safety standards, we are bringing our expertise, authenticity, and standard of integrity to the retail market through Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands.