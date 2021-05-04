Braga Fresh Debuts Three Josie’s Organics Salad Kits

SOLEDAD, Calif. – May is national salad month and Braga Fresh is introducing three new Josie’s Organics premium salad kits: Lemon Herb, Rustic Tomato and Spring Blush.

“The Braga team focused on creating three very different organic salad kit offerings by using unique components such as shaved fennel and newer baby green varieties that have more crunch and loft,” said Kori Tuggle, vice president of marketing and product development.

The Josie’s Organics Lemon Herb salad kit is a mix of baby lettuce, arugula, shaved fennel, Parmesan cheese and brioche crouton crumbles with a lemon herb vinaigrette dressing.

“The shaved fennel is a unique component for the salad kit category that gives consumer flavor and layered texture to the salad,” Tuggle said.

The Josie’s Organics Rustic Tomato salad kit contains five components in addition to salad greens including Parmesan cheese, crispy onions, garlic croutons, roasted garbanzo beans and a sun-dried tomato dressing.

“With five kit components, the Organic Rustic Tomato salad kit eats like a full meal and is filling,” Tuggle said.

The Josie’s Organics Spring Blush contains spring mix, candied walnuts, feta cheese, dried cranberries and a red wine vinaigrette.

“Our Organic Spring Blush has a sweeter, lighter flavor profile with universal appeal,” Tuggle said.

All three organic salad kits are available now.

