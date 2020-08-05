Braga Fresh Hires Colby Pereira as VP of Operations

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh hired Colby Pereira as vice president of operations.

In her new role, Pereira will support the company’s overall farming and harvesting operations with a focus on the health and safety of our employees. As lead of the Covid response team she will oversee that all current Covid protocols now in place are transitioned to the winter growing region.

“We are excited to have Colby’s expertise, experience and insight at this critical time,” said Rodney Braga, president and CEO. “We need her talents as we grow, never more than now with the ever changing landscape. We will rely on Colby to help keep our teams safe and healthy during Covid and beyond.”

Pereira joins Braga Fresh with an extensive background in farming, harvesting and food safety. She holds a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business with a minor in crop science from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. She lives where she was born and raised, in Soledad, Calif., also home of Braga Fresh and Josie’s Organics.

Colby Pereira said, “The Braga Family has a long history and deep roots in both our agricultural industry and local community, along with an outstanding reputation for producing and distributing premium fresh vegetables. I am happy to join their dynamic team of professionals and build on that history.”

Over the course of her career she has been active in several professional and community organizations. She served as president of the Salinas Valley Chapter of California Women for Agriculture representing Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties. She is board president of the Monterey County Farm Bureau and is a board member of the Grower Shipper Association of Central California.

She also participates on the Food Safety, Land Use & Water Use Committees for the Monterey County Farm Bureau and Grower Shipper Association and sits on the Leafy Green Marketing Agreement Technical Committee. She serves on the California Leafy Greens Research Board, is an elected director to the Salinas Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency and is elected to the Mission Union School District Board of Trustees.

About Braga Fresh

A vertically integrated company, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and ship fresh vegetables worldwide. Founded in 1928, the company’s certified organic farming program has expanded over the last 20 plus years; adhering to the highest food safety standards to bring expertise and authenticity to the market through the Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands. Learn more at: JosiesOrganics.com