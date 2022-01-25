Braga Fresh Launches Two New Websites

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh rebuilt the company’s two websites, BragaFresh.com and JosiesOrganics.com, to create a better experience for all users.

The two sites, launched the week of Jan. 21, are user friendly and easy to navigate, said Mary Poma, director of marketing and the project’s lead.

“Our investment into both websites support the technology that is constantly evolving and we are committed to providing a great experience for trade and consumer visitors for desktops and mobile,” Poma said. “This will be possible with a modernized back end as well.”

The streamlined design elements for both websites include parallax animation, GIF illustrations for creative scrolling experience, a video library and product store locator.

Poma said, “BragaFresh.com was rebuilt with the trade audience in mind. We wanted to give our retail partners a go-to source of content and product details related to the entire Braga Fresh offering as well as share the Braga family story. We emphasized the content around three key areas of sustainability, organic farming and food safety and will continue to expand each of them.

“Our consumer website, JosiesOrganics.com, now gives Josie’s fans what they are looking for: Relevant content, details to salad ingredients and information about the recyclability of our packaging. There is also influencer content sprinkled throughout the site to encourage creative ways to eat Josie’s Organics veggies, salad kits and leafy greens.”

Kori Tuggle, vice president marketing and product development, said, “It was a rare opportunity to tackle rebuilding two separate websites, simultaneously. Mary and the talented web designers worked hard to bring them to life at the same time.”

About Braga Fresh

A vertically integrated company, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and ship fresh vegetables worldwide. Founded in 1928, the company’s certified organic farming program has expanded over the last 20 plus years; adhering to the highest food safety standards to bring expertise and authenticity to the market through the Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands. Learn more at: BragaFresh.com.