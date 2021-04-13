Braga Fresh Promotes Heather Fuller to Vice President of Sales

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh promoted Heather Fuller to vice president of sales.

Fuller has been with the company more than five years ago, most recently as the senior director of sales. In her new role, she will spearhead sales initiatives and lead customer relations.

Fuller’s career in fresh produce has focused on the organic channel for the last decade, working for family-owned farming companies. Her customer-centric approach and ability to adapt to the constant change in the marketplace has made her an integral part of the sales management team,” said Peter Cling, senior vice president of operations.

“Heather has played a key role from the start of our organic retail program,” Cling said. “She started on the sales desk at Braga Fresh and this is her second promotion in only five years. She has a tremendous connection with our customers. Shifting from a growing-only company to a shipper/processor, Heather has brought us that customer perspective and made us a stronger company. Her industry experience and knowledge of the organic sector has been invaluable.”

Fuller is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Calif. She is a United Fresh Leadership alumnus, class 24.

-30-

About Braga Fresh

Since 1928 the Braga family has been farming from the Salinas Valley. Well-known by shippers, processors, and now retailers, our name is synonymous with high quality organic and conventional fresh vegetables. We continue to mix innovation with tradition to grow, ship and process fresh vegetables and salads year round. With +20 years of expanding our certified organic program and meeting the highest food safety standards, we are bringing our expertise, authenticity and standard of integrity to the retail market through Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands.

Learn more at: JosiesOrganics.com