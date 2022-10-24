Braga Fresh to Debut Easy Pan Veggies

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh will debut the Easy Pan Veggies™ product line at IFPA Orlando in the Grower Shipper pavilion booth #4244.

The new Easy Pan Veggies™ roasting kits come in three seasoning packet flavors: EVERYTHING, GARLIC PARMESAN and GARDEN RANCH; and include unique fresh vegetables such as green beans, sweet baby broccoli, leeks and Brussels sprouts.

Easy to prepare, the roasting kits can be used as a side dish or enjoyed as a full meal with the addition of protein. To prepare, the shopper opens the kit, tosses the veggies and gluten free seasoning packet with a favorite cooking oil and roasts in the oven for less than 20 minutes. Easy Pan Veggies™ have no additives or preservatives.

“Our team’s goal with the Easy Pan Veggies was to develop a modern conventional cut veg option,” said Kori Tuggle, vice president marketing and product development. “We leveraged the one pan cooking trend popularized by Instagram and Tik Tok. Along with on point flavors and non-standard vegetable blends, this line offers consumers something different within the same price point for a 12-ounce size.”

In addition to the new product line, Braga Fresh will also showcase its revamped 16-ounce Josie’s Organics Baby Leaf container with new graphic design and less plastic at IFPA, along with the full Josie’s Organics Chop Salad Kits and cut veg product lines.

The company’s 1-pound baby leaf containers have a 23 percent plastic reduction and are 100 percent recyclable including the labels.

“Braga Fresh, home of Josie’s Organics, is the booth to find exciting new products, reduced plastic packaging and on farm sustainability solutions including regenerative farming trials,” Tuggle said.

For more information about the company, visit www.bragafresh.com.

-30-

About Braga Fresh

In 1928, Sebastian and Josie Braga started farming California’s fertile soil on what is now known as the Braga Home Ranch in Soledad, CA. Today, the third generation continues the family values of sustainable-organic farming. Braga Fresh sets aside 10% of farmland to beneficial habitat and has the goal of being carbon neutral by 2025. Now vertically integrated, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest, and process fresh vegetables and leafy greens through the Josie’s Organics and Braga Farms brands.