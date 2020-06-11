Braga Fresh to Debut Items at United Fresh Live

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh is introducing items at the United Fresh Live virtual trade show June 15-19.

First, the Josie’s Organics purple baby broccoli is a familiar vegetable with a vibrant new hue. The addition of this variety to the growing organic baby broccoli category will support incremental sales as scan data shows shoppers are favoring smaller, tender vegetables.

Organic purple baby broccoli adds a pop of color to veggie platters, salads or may be enjoyed in a roasting recipe. The striking appearance will grab shoppers’ attention for an impulse purchase as they look for the newest novelty vegetable.

In addition, the company will use the United Fresh Live opportunity to debut a full, 13 SKU value-added vegetable line in both Josie’s Organics and Braga Fresh, conventional options.

The organic value added items are an extension of the Josie’s Organics family of products, adding more items to the line organic shoppers already know and buy.

The conventional items packaged in the Braga Farms brand will compliment a growing line the company plans to further extend this summer.

The advantage to retail customers is more SKU offerings with less stops. Retailers can now source a full line of organic value-added vegetables, along with the organic salads and fresh commodities, in one stop. All items are available to customers nationwide now.

The Braga Fresh team will also be supporting the industry’s first ever virtual trade show with Rod Braga, CEO and organic farmer, participating in a panel led by Organic Produce Network’s Tonya Antle on Wednesday, June 17 at 9 a.m. PST /12 p.m. EST. He will be joined by representatives from Albertson’s and Castellini Group to discuss organic growth during the Organics LIVE! General Session.

About Braga Fresh

A vertically integrated company, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and ship fresh vegetables worldwide. Founded in 1928, the company’s certified organic farming program has expanded over the last 20 plus years; adhering to the highest food safety standards to bring expertise and authenticity to the market through the Braga Farms and Josie’s Organics brands.

Learn more at: JosiesOrganics.com