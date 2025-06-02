Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Dressings Now Available in Walmart Stores

This rollout marks a major retail expansion making its signature ACV salad dressings more accessible than ever



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. (“Bragg”), one of the oldest and most trusted health and wellness brands and the leading U.S. brand of apple cider vinegar, is expanding its retail footprint with the launch of its Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Dressings in 1,589 Walmart locations. This rollout includes two of their most popular varieties, Vinaigrette and Ginger & Sesame, making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy bold flavors and wellness in every bite.

Built on the foundation of Bragg’s signature organic Apple Cider Vinegar with “the Mother“, both dressings are made from 100% extra virgin olive oil and crafted to deliver full flavor with all the wellness benefits consumers love.

Vinaigrette : A vibrant, tangy blend of Bragg ACV, organic extra virgin olive oil, garlic, and spices, this zesty classic brings boldness to every bite.

Ginger & Sesame: A crave-worthy combo of Bragg ACV, organic extra virgin olive oil, sesame seeds, zesty ginger, and coconut liquid aminos—this bold, savory dressing delivers an irresistible Asian-inspired kick to salads, bowls, and beyond.

“At Bragg, we’re on a mission to make wellness simple, delicious, and accessible for everyone,” said Linda Boardman, CEO of Bragg Live Foods. “These dressings represent the best of Bragg—clean ingredients, bold flavors, and the time-tested recipe of apple cider vinegar. We’re excited to bring these fan favorites to Walmart shelves, making it easier than ever for shoppers to elevate everyday meals with the power of Bragg.”

Each 12 oz. bottle is priced at an MSRP of $9.99 and is made with Bragg organic ACV—trusted by wellness enthusiasts for over 100 years.

“Our launch at Walmart marks an exciting milestone in Bragg’s continued growth,” said Michelle Zettle, Senior Vice President of Sales at Bragg. “It allows us to meet consumers where they already shop and reflects our shared commitment to bringing high-quality, wellness-focused options to everyday routines.”

For more information about Bragg’s complete product line and retail locations, please visit Bragg.com

ABOUT BRAGG:

Founded in 1912 by renowned health advocate and pioneer Paul Bragg, Bragg Live Food Products is one of the oldest independent natural food companies in the United States. With a mission to encourage a vibrant, healthy lifestyle, Bragg products provide a dose of wellness wisdom that customers have come to depend on for over a century. Beyond their famous Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg’s product family consists of a wide range of offerings including apple cider vinegar shots, olive oil, seasonings, salad dressings, beverages, supplements and more. Bragg products are available for purchase at natural food stores, grocery and mass market locations, major online retailers and Bragg.com.