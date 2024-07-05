BranchOut Food Ships First Production of New, Innovative Products to Nation’s Largest Retailer, Initiating Second of Three Existing Contracts Totaling $8M

New dried vegetable offerings have shipped ahead of a nationwide launch in July 2024

BEND, Ore. — BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading food technology company specializing in dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, announced it has shipped the first production of the new products that will be launched nationwide in July 2024 by the nation’s largest retailer.

The dried brussels sprouts, a first-to-market offering, and dried carrot sticks are innovative new products requested by the retailer.

Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food, said, “We are excited to continue growing our relationship as a trusted partner to this large, brand-name retailer. In addition to the products shipped this month, the retailer has asked BranchOut Food to develop a number of additional flavored variations of the products that it will review for future opportunities. We look forward to potentially increasing our item count on shelves with this retailer.

“BranchOut Food is committed to delivering innovative products using our proprietary GentleDry technology, which locks in the nutritional content, color and flavor of fresh fruits and vegetables. We are proud to rise to the challenge of developing new products as we work to meet the demand of repeat requests.”

BranchOut Food’s proprietary GentleDry technology locks in the nutrition, color, and flavor of fresh fruit and vegetables.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate”, “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.