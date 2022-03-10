Brazilian Tropical Fruit Takes Centre Stage at London Produce Show

A new campaign aims to promote the benefits of Brazilian tropical fruit to UK consumers and provide a long-term sales boost.

Brazilian fruit exporters’ association Abrafrutas is running the campaign around the London Produce Show in March, with a focus on targeting key social media influencers and highlighting the quality, taste, heritage and production values of the products.

Abrafrutas is also exhibiting at the show, which takes place at Excel London from 21-23 March, and is encouraging the trade to visit its stand and build new ties with Brazilian growers.

Brazil is a significant supplier to the UK, exporting 183,500 tonnes of fresh fruit to the country in 2021, with a market value of $167 million. Abrafrutas has the ambition to increase this to $280m in the next five years to match rising demand in the UK.

Mango, grapes and avocados are a particular focus of the new campaign, alongside bananas, lemons, limes, melons and papaya. The high natural sugar content found in Brazilian tropical fruit gives it a sweeter flavour than other sources, while the semi-arid climate leads to ideal growing conditions to produce high-quality, beautifully flavoured fruit.

These credentials will be underlined during meetings with five of the UK’s top food influencers at the London Produce Show, who will have the opportunity to hold one-to-one meetings with Abrafrutas’ technical and project manager Jorge de Souza.

De Souza will also be outlining the wide range of work carried out by growers into sustainable production, another factor that makes Brazilian fruit well suited to the UK market. Growers embrace biological farming practices and are committed to working together with nature, as well as protecting workers and embracing economic and social development.

“Alongside the special taste, quality and safety characteristics of our fruit, we have a commitment to protecting the rainforest and reducing the impact of climate change,” de Souza explained. “We want consumers to understand and benefit from all the ways our fruit can bring pleasure to their lives. We aim to inspire new recipes and combine the diversity of tropical fruit with British culinary traditions, as well as communicate all the good work growers are doing in terms of community, social and economic development.”

The influencers will also be offered an online Q&A session with leading Brazilian chef Luciana Berry, who will provide them with recipe inspiration and the opportunity to learn more about Brazilian tropical fruit. Berry mixes modern and classic techniques to deliver delicious yet subtle tastes, with a focus on the wide range of fresh produce available from her home country.

“We are very much looking forward to meeting the trade in London and building new friendships and connections,” de Souza concluded. “We know British consumers appreciate the qualities of Brazilian fruit and, alongside our influencer activity, we are excited about further developing the already successful relationship with the British market.”