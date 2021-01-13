Brian Deese Joins Wish Farms as Director of Blueberry Grower Relations

Plant City, FL – International grower and year-round marketer of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, Wish Farms, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Deese to the role of Director of Blueberry Grower Relations.

Said Deese: “Berries have always been my passion, so I’m excited to bring that passion and drive to an already successful blueberry program. By continuing to develop and maintain our grower relationships in several key growing regions, we can ensure future development and success of the Wish Farms program.”

Deese joins Wish Farms after twelve years of service in the berry industry with California Giant.

VP of Bushberry Supply, Joe Powell is looking forward to the next phase of growth: “Brian brings a lot of experience to the table. We are just going to keep building on the success that we have already accomplished.”

While strawberries remain its largest commodity, blueberries represent a substantial and growing portion of its business. Deese and Powell are confident that through strategic regional diversification and strictly adhering to trusted processes, Wish Farms can continue its long-term growth trend in the category.

“As Wish Farms continues to expand operationally to meet customer needs, it will be my sole focus to continue nurturing our great existing relationships with growers, while making sure we are holding true to our mission of providing the best tasting berries, year-round,” said Deese.

About Wish Farms:

Feel Good. Eat Berries. Make A Difference.

It isn’t just a catchy phrase, giving back is engrained in the company culture. Through the Wish Farms Family Foundation, a portion of profits are dedicated to their three pillars of giving: Food Insecurity, Youth Education and Community. With a defined mission, they hope to make the world a better place.

Founded in 1922, Wish Farms is a fourth-generation, family operated company. As a year-round supplier of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, it grows both conventional and organic varieties. Nationally recognized for innovation, Wish Farms utilizes patented traceability technology to ensure quality and safety by tying consumer feedback to specific information from each day’s harvest.

For more information, please visit www.wishfarms.com.